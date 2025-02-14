Russian drone attack damages Chernobyl nuclear plant's shelter, Zelenskiy says

A Russian drone attack caused significant damage to the radiation shelter of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

Chernobyl was the site of the world's worst civil nuclear catastrophe when one of its four reactors exploded in 1986. That reactor is now enveloped by a protective shelter, known as a sarcophagus, to contain the lingering radiation.

The Russian drone struck the shelter of the destroyed power unit at the plant, causing a fire that has since been extinguished, he said.

"As of now, radiation levels have not increased and are being constantly monitored," Zelenskiy said, adding that an initial assessment had found significant damage.

"The only country in the world that attacks such sites, occupies nuclear power plants, and wages war without any regard for the consequences is today’s Russia," he said.

International Atomic Energy Agency

Earlier on Friday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said an explosion was heard overnight from the new safe confinement, which protects the remains of reactor 4 of the plant, starting a fire.

The agency said that fire safety personnel and vehicles responded within minutes and no casualties were reported.

"Radiation levels inside and outside remain normal and stable. IAEA continues monitoring the situation," the agency added.