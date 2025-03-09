US rejects Canadian proposal aimed at curbing illicit Russian oil trade - report

The US vetoed a proposal by Canada aimed at curbing the "shadow fleet" of Russian oil tankers, which are used to evade sanctions placed on the embattled country during its war with Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

The proposal to create a task force that would monitor Russia's violations of sanctions, released ahead of a planned meeting of foreign ministers of G7 countries in Quebec, was rejected by the US in favor of watered-down language on Russia and stronger language on China, sources told Bloomberg.

For example, the US looked to remove the word "sanctions" from the proposal and replace language on Russia's “ability to maintain its war” with "earn revenue." This was in addition to changes pushed by the US to explicitly name China in the text and call them out for maritime aggression, particularly in the South China Sea.

The move comes as the US looks to position itself as a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine War.

Trump 'strongly considering' sanctions on Russia

On Friday, President Donald Trump said that he is "strongly considering" imposing sweeping sanctions, including ones on banking, and tariffs on Russia until a ceasefire and peace agreement is reached with Ukraine.

Trump has also paused military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine to pressure Kyiv to accept a ceasefire deal after an explosive Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in February.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large-scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Ceasefire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED," Trump said. "To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!"

The US Treasury Department is looking at possible sanctions on Russian oil majors and oilfield service companies, a source familiar with the matter said, deepening steps already taken by former president Joe Biden's administration in January.

Reuters contributed to this report.