UAE mediates largest Ukraine-Russia prisoner exchange of war

The United Arab Emirates announced that it was able to successfully mediate a new prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

The announcement came on April 19 and represents a new success in the UAE’s ongoing efforts to mediate prisoner exchanges.

According to a report at Gulf Today, the total number of people the UAE has helped bring home via these exchanges is now 3,771. The latest exchange involved 538 prisoners.

The war in Ukraine has been going on for three years since Russia’s invasion in 2022. Large number of prisoners have been taken on both sides.

Gulf countries have stepped up throughout the war to help mediate because Russia and Ukraine both trust countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

In addition, the emir of Qatar recently arrived in Moscow. Reuters reported that the emir and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin discussed Ukraine and also discussed recent talks to get to a deal to end the war. US President Donald Trump has been urging an end to the war.

A successful exchange

Gulf Today noted that “the United Arab Emirates has announced the success of mediation efforts in a new exchange of captives between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, the largest exchange since the outbreak of the conflict between the two countries.”

The new deal “included 246 Ukrainian captives and 246 Russian captives in addition to the exchange of 31 wounded Ukrainians and 15 wounded Russians - 538 captives in total - bringing the total number exchanged through UAE mediation efforts to 3,771.”

The UAE expressed appreciation for the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine for their cooperation with UAE mediation endeavours. “This reflects the confidence and appreciation of both countries for the UAE’s role in supporting all efforts to resolve the crisis between the two nations,” the report noted.

According to a report at Al-Ain media in the UAE, “this success also marks the third of its kind within the framework of Emirati mediation diplomacy within a month,” the report said. The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country will continue its efforts.

Russia's temporary ceasefire with Ukraine

Russia has also announced an Easter truce in the war.

The truce was said to have taken place from Saturday to Sunday. “In a statement, the Kremlin expressed hope that the Ukrainian side would reciprocate the truce, while also stating, ‘Our forces must be prepared to repel any potential violations of the truce and provocations by Ukraine,’” Al-Ain noted. Putin said Russia is ready for negotiations and welcomes the “desire of the United States, China, and other countries to reach a just settlement regarding Ukraine.”

Al-Ain noted, “Through the success of its mediation efforts, the UAE remains a window of hope for a political and diplomatic solution to this crisis, which has lasted more than three years. These efforts align with efforts led by the administration of President Donald Trump to end the crisis by reaching a truce and initiating peace talks.”

According to the report, the UAE has been involved in mediation efforts that led to fourteen prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine. These include the April 19, 202,5, exchange of 538 prisoners, as well as an exchange of 350 prisoners on March 19 and an exchange in February of 300 prisoners.

Other exchanges took place, including the following; January 2025 for 50 prisoners; December 30, 2024 for 300 prisoners, October 2024 for 190 prisoners; September 2024 for 206 prisoners, August 2024 for 115 prisoners, July 2024 for 95 captives; June 2024 for 180 prisoners; May 2024 for 75 prisoners; February 2024 for 100 prisoners; January 2024 for 195 prisoners; January 2024 for 248 prisoners; and a February 2024 mediation deal for 63 "sensitive" prisoners of war returned to Russia, in exchange for Ukraine's return of 116 prisoners.

Some of the deals above included more people returned than the number noted because of the phrasing of the deals, which noted that a certain number would be returned in exchange for a similar number on the other side.