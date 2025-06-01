Ukraine drones destroy 40+ Russian bombers in airport strike, footage shows - report

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has reportedly struck more than 40 Russian military aircraft in a large-scale drone operation targeting strategic air bases deep within Russian territory, a source told the Kyiv Independent on Sunday.

Among the aircraft hit were allegedly high-value bombers such as the Tu-95, Tu-22M3, and the A-50 early warning plane.

The operation required a year and a half of preparation, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

According to the source, the drones used in the strike were part of a continuing campaign to neutralize the aircraft responsible for regular bombardments of Ukrainian cities.

Officials in Russia acknowledged at least some of the incidents, the Kyiv Independent noted.

כטב"מים אוקראינים תוקפים מטוסי קרב רוסיים - כולל בסיביר: בלוגרים רוסיים מכנים את 'פרל הרבור הרוסי" pic.twitter.com/MVfykV6BQn — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) June 1, 2025

Ukraine's SBU allegedly targets Russian bombers in Massive drone attack June 2025. (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

FPV drones launched were used to carry out the strikes

Footage provided by the source shows multiple bombers engulfed in flames at an undisclosed location. One confirmed target was the Belaya air base in Irkutsk Oblast, located over 4,000 kilometers from Ukraine.

Additional unverified reports point to attacks at airfields in Murmansk, Ryazan, and Ivanovo regions, with social media accounts indicating fires at Olenya air base and drone activity near Diaghilev and Ivanovo bases.

Some reports suggest that first-person view (FPV) drones launched from trucks were used to carry out the strikes, though the SBU has not confirmed the specific equipment employed.

The governor of Irkutsk Oblast confirmed a drone strike on a military unit in the village of Sredny, reportedly involving drones launched from a truck.

Similarly, Murmansk Governor Andrey Chibis confirmed that drones had targeted the Murmansk region, though no additional details were provided.

The Kyiv Independent noted that these claims could not be independently verified.