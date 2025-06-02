Lessons from the drone attack on Russia’s airbases - analysis

Ukraine carried out a complex drone attack on Russian airbases far from the frontline. The attack has received a lot of attention around the world. It is seen as a game-changer in the way drones can be used to attack key strategic military assets. For instance, the drones apparently flew out of trucks that had been stationed near several Russian airbases. The operation is dubbed Spider’s Web and targeted the Belaya and Olenya airbases, and may have targeted others. It is believed that several Russian Tu-22M and Tu-95 bombers were destroyed.

Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and has been fighting a gruelling war against the country. Drones have increasingly played a key role in this war. Russia has been using Iranian drones for attacks on Ukrainian cities. Ukraine has innovated by making small drones for use on the frontline. Reports indicate Ukraine is making millions of small drones a year.

The Ukrainian drone attack on Russian airfields provides several important lessons.

Drones are playing a much larger role in war

Over the last decade, the use of drones by militaries has increased exponentially. For many years from the 1980s to early 2000s, only a handful of countries used drones. These drones were usually very large, similar to small aeroplanes. Israel was a pioneer in using drones to conduct surveillance. Later, the US Predator became a symbol of the way drones could be used on the battlefield. The technology behind these types of drones was complex, requiring advanced electro-optics and communications systems, enabling them to fly for many hours far from bases. A satellite composite image shows Lipetsk military airbase, after Ukraine said it hit the area, in this satellite image taken on August 9, 2024, in Lipetsk region, Russia. (credit: Planet Labs PBC/REUTERS)

Eventually, the type and number of drones being used worldwide shifted because of the growth in the commercial market of small quadcopter commercial drones. Many of these were made in China. Innovations enable the use of these drones for surveillance and also increasingly to carry small weapons. In addition, there were advances in what are called “loitering munitions” or one-way attack drones. These systems include a drone that is used to kamikaze into a target. Israel has pioneered all these layers of drones, from smaller surveillance drones to using loitering munitions on the battlefield, to large drones that can stay aloft for more than 24 hours. Israel also recently acknowledged that it uses armed drones.

The major change in drone warfare has come as other countries begin to pioneer their use. Iran has been using drones since the 1980s, but recently it has become an exporter of drones. The Shahed 136, for instance, was exported to Russia. It is relatively cheap and has a long range. Russia has used it to terrorize Ukraine. These drones are often relatively easy to shoot down. They don’t fly very fast and their capabilities are similar in some ways to the German V-1 flying bomb from 1944. Nevertheless they are increasingly being used, providing countries like Russia with a cheap type of cruise missile. It also means Russia doesn’t have to risk its air force over Ukraine’s skies.

Small drones matter more

As drones have exponentially grown in use on the battlefield, there have been rapid innovations in the use of small drones. These are usually called unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to capture the large numbers and types of drones that are now being used.

Ukraine has been a pioneer in the use of small drones. Small drones are more helpful on the battlefield because they are cheap and attritable. Attritable refers to the fact that these drones can be lost in large numbers at the front, and easily replaced. This means that Ukraine didn’t have to rely on Western countries to resupply its drone fleet. Ukraine began the war with several types of drones, including the Turkish-made Bayraktar. However, these larger drones proved vulnerable on the battlefield. They can be shot down with air defenses.

Small drones, such as quadcopters, can be easily launched by infantry and they can be used to help with targeting fire, to monitor enemy movements, to kill enemy infantry, and to help artillery with guidance and battle damage assessment.

Over time, the large deployment of these small drones being locally made in Ukraine, put this advantage in the hands of small units at the front. Hundreds of thousands of drones were flowing to the army. At sea Ukraine also used unmanned vessels. This gave Ukraine, which lacks manpower and finances, the ability to confront the more powerful Russia.

Small drones require new technologies

The use of small drones on the battlefield is not a magic wand that changes the face of war. These small drones may carry warheads such as a grenade or mortar shell, and they can monitor enemy movements. However, usually small drones cannot fly for very long. They are also vulnerable to wind gusts, cold and heat. Over time all of these challenges are being overcome. Batteries and other methods of powering drones give them more endurance, or flying time. However, there is a limit. If you add too many batteries, you can’t add as many cameras or grenades.

The challenge then becomes not only improving technology but also dealing with other problems that are inherent to drones. Drones are usually flown by someone with a controller. Many Ukrainian drones are what are called “first-person-view” or FPV. This means the operator can see what the drone sees as it careens toward an enemy position. However, drones can be jammed. There are many ways to counter drones these days.

Israeli companies have also pioneered many of these methods. All of Israel’s large defense companies, Israel Aerospace Industries, Elbit Systems and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems make counter-UAS systems. Many smaller Israeli companies are also pioneering this technology, which is increasingly being used by the IDF in the recent war. Smartshooter, for instance, makes a system that helps infantry use rifles to shoot down drones. Other companies make jammers or even drones that can counter drones.

How can drone operators get around the new technologies? In Ukraine a lot of drones are now being flown using fiber optic cables. This prevents jamming because there is no radio frequency used to guide the drone.

Another issue is the jamming of GPS or other ways the drone might guide itself. Using a system where the operator can see what the drone sees or giving the drone new technology such as AI-powered automatic targeting systems, or ability to fly using internal maps and feature-recognition, helps drones accomplish their missions.

The Ukrainian attack: A gamechanger or expected achievement?

The Ukrainian attack on the Russian airfields has been seen as a game-changer in warfare. Some have compared it to a Pearl Harbour-type event. The Japanese navy in the Second World War pioneered the use of aircraft carriers used on long-range missions to wreak havoc on December 7, 1941. The US also had aircraft carriers. However, Japan showed how its use of the air arm at sea could sink major ships, such as the sinking of the British Prince of Wales and Repulse on December 10, 1941. Within a year the US had gained the upper hand after the Battle of Midway and it was Japan that was losing the carrier battle at sea.

The Ukraine attack, therefore, is an important incident, but this capability was widely expected. Countries that are making large numbers of drones, such as China, are feared because of what large drone swarms can likely achieve on the battlefield. Drones have already wreaked havoc in unexpected ways. Iran used drones and cruise missiles to attack a key energy facility in Saudi Arabia in 2019, for instance.

Ukraine is showing what is possible. It overcame the logistical problem by putting drones in trucks and being able to infiltrate deep inside Russia. The drones had some kind of pre-programming and capabilities that appear new. Nevertheless, the mission took more than a year to plan.

A message for Western countries

Some commentators believe that the Ukrainian success lifts the curtain on what comes next in terms of threats to the West. Ukraine has shown what is possible, and now countries like China or even terrorist groups might try to replicate this in attacks on the US military or on other countries.

The fact is that this threat was already known and Western countries have been investing heavily in new counter-UAS technologies. However, the challenge is that there are too many places to defend. Because the counter-drone technology, whether it is jammers or lasers, or even rifles and missiles, has a limited range, it means that every place that needs to be defended needs multiple layers of anti-drone defenses.

Even if they have some defenses, there are types of drones that may avoid them. This is not an easy threat to overcome, and it is growing exponentially.