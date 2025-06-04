Jewish community in Zhytomyr mourns beloved teacher killed in Ukraine war

The Jewish community in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, is mourning the death of Andriy Vitaliyovych Kurovskyy, a longtime computer science teacher at the Or Avner Chabad Jewish school, who was killed while serving in the Ukrainian armed forces. Kurovskyy, who worked at the school for nearly two decades, died on May 28 while deployed on the Pokrovsk front.

According to a message on behalf of the Jewish community, “Andriy Vitaliyovych Kurovskyy was a respected and beloved teacher, known for his compassion and dedication—students and colleagues alike held him in high esteem. From the very first days of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Kurovskyy volunteered for the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces.

"His final deployment was on the Pokrovsk front. On May 28, he suffered a fatal heart failure while on duty. Sincere condolences are extended to his family and loved ones.”

Chief Rabbi of Zhytomyr and Western Ukraine Rabbi Shlomo Wilhelm said Kurovskyy had been injured in battle months earlier, but after recovering, chose to return to the front lines. “We helped him rehabilitate and regain his strength,” Wilhelm said.

"Once he was back on his feet, Andriy decided to rejoin the fight. Today, we received the heartbreaking news of his death." The Jewish community in Zhytomyr, Ukraine, is mourning the death of Andriy Vitaliyovych Kurovskyy, a longtime computer science teacher at the Or Avner Chabad Jewish school (credit: Courtesy of the Jewish community of Zhytomyr)

Kurovskyy's students and colleagues reacted with profound sadness. “He worked tirelessly at the school and was deeply connected to his students,” said one teacher.

A funeral procession is expected to pass the Or Avner Chabad campus on Wednesday afternoon so students can pay their final respects.

Kurovskyy is not the first member of Zhytomyr’s Jewish community to die since Russia’s invasion began in February 2022. “Each time the heart aches anew—first a teacher, then a student. It is an unending tragedy,” Rabbi Wilhelm said.

“The worry is constant. In Ukraine, every man is drafted, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to find qualified teachers.”

Zhytomyr, located about 140 kilometers west of Kyiv, has remained relatively quiet compared to other war-torn regions, but its residents have felt the effects of the conflict—from mass mobilization to the trauma of loss.

Russian forces have focused attacks on Ukraine’s northeast and southeast, while Ukrainian forces have launched counteroffensives and strategic drone operations.

Or Avner Chabad school

The Or Avner Chabad school, founded after the fall of the Soviet Union, is among the oldest and most respected Jewish schools in Ukraine.

Thousands of students have passed through its doors over the years, with many families later making aliyah to Israel or moving to Jewish communities abroad. Despite wartime disruptions, including curfews and air raid sirens, the school has continued operating.

This week, the school prepares for its “Last Bell” ceremony marking the end of the academic year, a moment traditionally filled with joy. This year, however, the event will be shadowed by mourning.

Kurovskyy, who began his career as a teacher of computers and digital design, was known for his technical skills, warmth, and dedication. Rabbi Wilhelm called him “a model educator and a brave soldier who gave everything for his students and his country.”