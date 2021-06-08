Internet outage cuts off news, streaming, social media sites worldwide

The sites affected include Twitch, Pinterest, Reddit, The Guardian and the Financial Times giving users Error 503 messages, according to the Financial Times, with Downdetector confirming platforms such as Reddit , Amazon, Twitter, Google, HBO Max, Spotify, Etsy, Discord and more.



The New York Post also reported that CNN and gov.UK, the website of the British government, was affected as well.

The issue seems to be due to technical difficulties affecting San Francisco-based cloud computing and content delivery network (CDN) services provider Fastly, though the company has stated since that it has fixed the issue.

Early on Tuesday, the company had said it was investigating the technical difficulty.



We identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions across our POPs globally and have disabled that configuration. Our global network is coming back online. Continued status is available at https://t.co/RIQWX0LWwl June 8, 2021 In the early afternoon, the company announced that the issue has been identified and is being fixed.

However, according to the Financial Times, it may take a while longer for the problem to be completely fixed everywhere, with sites possibly suffering further outages due to a lack of caching as their servers struggle to catch up. Later, at 3:41 p.m. Israel time, Fastly announced it "has observed recovery of all services and has resolved this incident."