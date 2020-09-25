The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Iran official dismisses US sanctions against judges, courts

The United States on Thursday blacklisted several Iranian officials and entities over rights breaches.

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 25, 2020 18:14
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran (photo credit: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI)
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
(photo credit: REUTERS/RAHEB HOMAVANDI)
A top Iranian constitutional official on Friday dismissed the imposition of US sanctions on Iranian judges for alleged gross human rights violations and hit back at the United States over police violence against black people there.
The United States on Thursday blacklisted several Iranian officials and entities over rights breaches, including slapping sanctions on a judge it said was involved in the case of an Iranian wrestler sentenced to death.
The move was criticized by Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, spokesman for the Guardian Council, which vets legislation passed by parliament for compliance with the constitution.
"Would the Iranian judiciary be able to impose similar sanctions on the killers of blacks in that country who torture them upon arrest and kill them without trial?" he tweeted in Farsi.
He was referring to the May 25 killing of George Floyd in the American city of Minneapolis after a white officer detaining him knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes with fellow officers beside him.
Those sanctioned on Thursday include Iranian Judge Seyyed Mahmoud Sadati, who reportedly oversaw the trial of wrestler Navid Afkari, executed this month for the fatal stabbing of a security guard during anti-government protests in 2018.
Another judge, Mohammad Soltani, was also slapped with sanctions that include asset freezes and banning Americans from doing business with the targets.
Earlier this week, Washington imposed sanctions on Iran's defence ministry and others involved in its nuclear and weapons program to support the U.S. assertion that all UN sanctions against Tehran are now restored.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have soared since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018 from the Iran nuclear deal struck by his predecessor and began reimposing sanctions that had been eased under the accord. 


Tags Iran United States sanctions
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo To get through lockdown, we must have solidarity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amid national unrest, the biggest problem we have: there is no trust By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Words and prayers from a pandemic bubble By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Political power is in reckless hands By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Amid coronavirus, this year's Yom Kippur is another kind of war By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 Biblical scenes are playing out before our eyes
‘JOSHUA FIGHTING Amalek,’ print from the Phillip Medhurst Collection of Bible illustrations at St. George’s Court.
4 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Coronavirus cabinet to meet today, as seriously ill spike
Assuta Ashdod University Hospital

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by