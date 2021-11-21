The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Iran one of key issues in Herzog's visit to London

Herzog also commended the British Government's decision to list Hamas as a terrorist organization.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 21, 2021 11:13
President Isaac Herzog speaks at the ceremony in honor of outgoing leader of the Shin Bet, Nadav Argaman.
Iran will be one of the key points of discussion in meetings that President Isaac Herzog has with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and British parliamentarians during his state visit to England.
Prior to leaving Israel for London with his wife Michal on Sunday, Herzog said that “Israel cannot allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons capability and it expects its allies to be tough and assertive toward the Iranians. Israel makes this position clear to all its friends and of course makes it clear that it reserves all options to defend itself.”
Herzog also commended the British Government's decision to list Hamas as a terrorist organization with all that this entails, and declared the British policy  to be "a supremely important step in the war on terror."
Herzog was hopeful that other European countries will follow Britain's example.
At Herzog's meeting with Prince Charles, the Duke of Wales, the two will have much to discuss. The prince last week returned to England after a four-day visit to Jordan and Egypt. Herzog was in Jordan recently and met secretly with King Abdullah, and long before that he visited Egypt where his mother was born.  
Both Herzog's father and the prince's father served in the Second World War. Herzog's father Chaim was an officer in the British Army while the Prince's father. Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh served with distinction as an officer in the Royal Navy.
The president and the prince will also discuss a subject close to both their hearts, how to cope with the crisis of global warming and climate change.
Prince Charles has spoken on the subject many times in recent years, and Herzog recently established a special climate forum.
Herzog, who is a former chairman of the Israel Labor Party, will meet with former British colleagues, and with leaders of the Jewish community, though the main purpose of his visit will be to pay tribute to the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, at a memorial event hosted by the Genesis Foundation.  He was also due on the day of his arrival in London,  to visit the Chelsea Football Club exhibition dedicated to Jewish athletes murdered in the Holocaust.


