The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Iranian-American Jewish federations condemn murder of wrestler

'Applaud sanctions targeted at the Islamic Republic officials responsible for Afkari’s sham trial and murder'

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
OCTOBER 1, 2020 01:42
Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Navid Afkari. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Iranian Greco-Roman wrestler Navid Afkari.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Iranian-American Jewish federations of California and New York on Sunday condemned the Islamic Republic of Iran’s execution of the 27-year-old Greco-Roman wrestling champion Navid Afkari and welcomed the US sanctions targeting the regime for the hanging of the athlete.
The organizations’ wrote the execution was “inhumane” and based on “bogus charges.”
Iran’s clerical regime executed Afkari on September 12 for his participation in a 2018 demonstration against regime corruption, and for the alleged killing of a security guard who was present to identify protesters.
Human rights organizations, including sports advocacy groups, and Western governments, have asserted Afkari was framed and brutally tortured to confess to a crime he did not commit.
The Iranian-American Jewish federations wrote that “Afkari’s confession lacked any evidence and was solely based on a forced confession, reportedly obtained under torture and recanted later. The court’s decision appears to have been an attempt by the Islamic Republic authorities to instil fear into a citizenry that dares to express its dismay at conditions it is forced to live under.”
The federations posted their statement on its Twitter account on Wednesday. In response to the federations’ tweet, Rob Koehler, the Director General of Global Athlete, wrote “Olympics need to act.” He added the Hashtag #Justice4Navid.
The International Olympic Committee has chosen not to sanction Iran's regime for Afkari's murder. The IOC continues to face criticism for its alleged apathy in protecting athletes.
The statement from the federations continued that Afkari’s execution “can be classified as nothing other than travesty of justice.”
The Iranian-American Jews wrote that “We applaud the US government for its stance on the side of the people of Iran and it decision to impose sanctions targeted at the Islamic Republic officials responsible for Afkari’s sham trial and murder.”


Tags Iran jewish federations Execution
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Trump is no antisemite. Drawing comparisons with Hitler is just crass By JPOST EDITORIAL
Yitz Greenberg Religious leadership is also to blame for COVID-19 crisis in Israel By YITZ GREENBERG
Alisa Bodner 2,000 Jewish Ethiopians approved to make aliyah, who will be left behind? By ALISA BODNER
Emily Schrader Facebook, YouTube, Zoom got it right in handling Leila Khaled webinar By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Amid this year's hardships, tradition still triumphs By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1 Helicopters, armed police swoop in to arrest 'Russian Jesus' cult leader
Vissarion, who has proclaimed himself a new Christ, conducts a service during the "Holiday of Good Fruit" feast in the village of Obitel Rassveta (Cloister of Sunrise), some 640 km (398 miles) southeast of Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, Russia August 18, 2010.
2 Gov't approves total coronavirus lockdown starting Friday
Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3 All eyes might be on the Temple Mount after the UAE-Israel deal
THE POSSIBILITY exists that Solomon’s aspiration could be recreated.
4 Israel's Coronavirus lockdown: What you need to know
Gaza reports first COVID-19 cases outside quarantine areas, declares lockdown
5 Iran-backed Hezbollah arms depot explodes in southern Lebanon
FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by