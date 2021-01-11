The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Is Venezuela’s Maduro regime quietly cheering US ‘civil war’? - analysis

It is in Caracas's interests to see the US have internal strife.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JANUARY 11, 2021 15:22
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures as he speaks during a session of the National Constituent Assembly at Palacio Federal Legislativo in Caracas, Venezuela August 10, 2017 (photo credit: UESLEI MARCELINO/REUTERS)
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures as he speaks during a session of the National Constituent Assembly at Palacio Federal Legislativo in Caracas, Venezuela August 10, 2017
(photo credit: UESLEI MARCELINO/REUTERS)
Russia’s official TASS News agency included an interesting comment from Venezuela’s thuggish leader, Nicolas Maduro. In the comment Maduro suggests the US could be on the brink of a “civil war.” The civil war talking point has been one that exists in far-right conspiratorial discussions in the US.
Why is Russian media and Venezuela’s leader, a key ally of Russia, Turkey and Iran, suggesting the US might have more violence in coming weeks? It is possible that the goal here is to put wind in the sails of the far-right in the US and fan the flames of conflict. Venezuela’s leader is ostensibly from the far Left but his tradition goes back to Hugo Chavez, a one-time coup leader. Chavez was a militarist and Venezuela’s regime is anti-American and militarist. It is in Caracas's interests to see the US have internal strife.
Maduro claims that the US is in a crisis and that US President-elect Joe Biden will come to power in the worst possible scenario including “a hostile polarization, a split, an animosity and confrontation, virtually on the verge of a civil war.”  
Maduro ostensibly should be happy to see Biden come to office because Venezuela had to deal with a Trump administration that openly supported the opposition and was tough on Caracas. The US under Biden will likely also be critical of Venezuela’s regime. However the days when it looked like mass protest in Venezuela would lead to Maduro departing, perhaps fleeing to Russia, are now over. Maduro has remained in power and failed efforts to unseat him have embarrassed the opposition. He is entrenched with Iranian, Russian and Turkish support. Iran, Turkey, Russia and Venezuela also all share interests in seeing more US domestic crisis and having the US play less of a role in world affairs. The US has generally been critical of Russia, Iran and Venezuela’s leaders in the past.  
Could Venezuela play any role in fanning the flames of civil strife in the US? Generally Venezuela has not had much impact on US domestic politics and there doesn’t seem to be any way that Maduro, who is not known for being a regional thinker or great strategist, will have an impact on the US. Nevertheless, his assessment is interesting and Russia’s highlight of it are interesting because the messaging is designed to portray an America that will soon be incapable of conducting robust foreign policy, due to domestic problems. This is clearly what Caracas and Moscow are hoping for. 


Tags Joe Biden Venezuela US politics Nicolás Maduro Civil War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Should Israel's political parties be splitting up or uniting?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak

Impeach Trump, vote Bibi out - opinion

 By JEFF BARAK
Susan Hattis Rolef

Could it happen in Israel? - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Oded Revivi

Democracy in the US and Israel is being tested - opinion

 By ODED REVIVI
Sharon Brous

To truly heal as a nation, we must have a deep national reckoning

 By SHARON BROUS

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Earth is spinning faster: Time flies in 50-year record

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Pfizer: We don’t know if COVID-19 vaccine defends without second shot

A participant takes part in a simulation for medical personnel at Sheba Medical Center for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.
4

Coronavirus lockdown to begin Thursday at midnight and last two weeks

Streets in Israel appear abandoned amid coronavirus lockdown
5

‘Hitler was right on one thing,’ US congresswoman says at pro-Trump rally

German Fuhrer Adolph Hitler doing a Nazi salute

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by