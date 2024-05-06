Alleged ISIS-affiliated Uzbek man lived in US for 2 years before government discovery

Jovokhir Attoev, a 33-year-old man originally from Uzbekistan, has been detained in Baltimore for alleged ISIS-ties, according to media reports from the last week.

Attoev had been living in the United States after crossing the border two years ago, according to two US officials cited by NBC News. While border control stopped Attoev in February 2022, ICE, Customs and Border Protection could find no reason to stop him so he was released into the US on bond.

In May 2023, the Uzbek government put out an international notice that Attoev was wanted in his home country for his alleged affiliation with ISIS. However, in spite of the notice, the US government did not draw the connection until they were inspecting Attoev’s file in March 2024.

US gov't action on the case

Following the realization, ICE arrested Attoev on April 17 in Baltimore, according to NBC. He is currently in custody in Pennsylvania and his trial will begin next week.

Former Department of Homeland Security officials told NBC News that this case raised concerns about how effectively officials are carrying out vetting on migrants at the borders.