Planning a trip to Paris for the Olympic? Here is how you can stay safe

The National Security Council advised Israelis visiting the Paris Olympics to download the Home Front Command application on Monday so that they can be warned in real-time if a security incident arises.

The council also recommended that Israelis avoid demonstrations likely to take place in response to Israel’s participation, as previous pro-Palestinian protests have been known to turn violent.

The advice came amid growing apprehension of terrorist groups targeting the games, which will be held in France between July 26 and August 11. France has now received a Level 2 potential threat travel alert, which advises visitors to take increased precautionary measures.

A number of terrorist plots have already been thwarted and arrests have been made

In April, a 16-year-old supporter of ISIS was arrested for planning on detonating an explosive belt during the games - acting as a suicide bomber.

In May, an 18-year-old Chechen national was also arrested for planning an attack on the games. Police officer patrols on the Trocadero square in front of the Olympic rings displayed on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic games in Paris, France, June 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/SARAH MEYSSONNIER)

International events which draw large crowds have proved to be attractive targets for global terror movements. There is additional concern currently given that global jihad organizations, such as ISIS, have been calling for increased attacks on Jews and Israelis - in an apparent response to the war against Hamas in Gaza.

Since Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, dozens of attempted attacks on Jewish and Israeli individuals and institutions have been thwarted. For example, in December, Germany arrested four Hamas terrorists who had been planning attacks on diaspora Jewry.

The Israeli Olympic team and Israeli supporters traveling to the games are a potential terror target - which is why the team will be the recipients of significantly increased security.