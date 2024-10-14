Islamist terrorists kill four, including three policemen, in Pakistan

Islamist terrorists stormed a northwestern Pakistani district police office on Monday, killing three policemen and a civilian before police shot and killed all five attackers.

Provincial police chief Akhtar Hayat told Reuters that the attack on the complex, which houses both the district police headquarters and a residential complex, lasted for hours before all the five suicide bombers were killed.

The attackers killed three police officers and a civilian employed at the complex, he said.

The incident occurred in district Bannu, which borders the restive North Waziristan tribal region on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

Taliban Pakistan claims responsibility

Islamist militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack, a spokesperson for the group said.

Bannu is about 350 km (217 miles) from Pakistan's capital Islamabad, which is under strict security lockdown due to the arrival of Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday ahead of a regional leaders' meeting this week.