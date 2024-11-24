Israeli citizen murdered in Tennessee, authorities haven't ruled out terror motive

Authorities have launched investigations into the murder of Israeli national Aviv Brock, who was shot dead in Tennessee last week, Maariv reported on Sunday.

Brock was reportedly working as a locksmith in Tennessee. He was responding to a client’s call when he was killed.

Investigations into the murder are continuing, although local authorities are reportedly not ruling out a terror motive in his killing.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry stated that it is aware of the incident and is following the developments. The ministry said that the details of the case are still being examined.

Brock's family are now working to see his body returned to Israel for burial.

Terrorism concerns

News of the death broke shortly after it was announced that Chabad emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan was murdered following his abduction on Thursday in the United Arab Emirates.

The terror threat for Israelis and Jews abroad is considered higher now in certain countries in the wake of Hamas’s attacks on Israel and the resulting wars. The National Security Council raised the threat level in Thailand to level two in response.