US Justice Dept probes Columbia war protests for terrorism violations, official says

The US Justice Department is examining whether student protests at Columbia University over the Gaza war violated federal terrorism laws, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Friday.

Blanche said the investigation is also looking into civil rights violations tied to the demonstrations that roiled the New York campus last year.

Ending campus antisemitism

Blanche, the Justice Department's second-highest ranking official, said the investigation was part of President Donald Trump administration's "mission to end antisemitism in this country."

A PRO-PALESTINIAN demonstrator holds a sign that reads, ‘Glory to the martyrs, victory to the resistance,’ on Columbia University campus, on the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel. (credit: Mike Segar/Reuters)

"We are also looking at whether Columbia's handling of earlier incidents violated civil rights laws and included terrorist crimes," Blanche said. "This is long overdue."

Blanche added that federal law enforcement had executed a search warrant on Thursday night as part of a separate probe into whether Columbia University harbored undocumented immigrants on its campus.