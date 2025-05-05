Metropolitan Police arrests three more Iranian nationals in separate counterterrorism op.

Three more Iranian nationals were arrested by London’s Metropolitan Police on Saturday as part of ongoing counterterrorism operations, the Met announced on Sunday.

Two of the men, aged 39 and 44, were arrested at separate addresses in north-west London, and the third, aged 55, was arrested in west London. All three were detained under Section 27 of the National Security Act 2023.

The arrests came after five other men, including four Iranians, were arrested across the UK on Saturday for allegedly planning a terror attack.

However, the Met stated that "this investigation is not connected to the arrest of five people yesterday as part of a separate Met Counter Terrorism operation," and that "enquiries remain ongoing," adding that searches continue at the three addresses.

London Metropolitan Police arrest five planning terror attack

The five men arrested were: a 29-year-old man who was arrested in Swindon; a 46-year-old man who was arrested in west London; a 29-year-old man who was arrested in Stockport; a 40-year-old man who was arrested in the Rochdale area; and a final individual who was arrested in Manchester.

The police claimed the men had been planning an attack on a specific location, although which location was not disclosed.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and we are working closely with those at the affected site to keep them updated," said Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command.

“The investigation is still in its early stages, and we are exploring various lines of inquiry to establish any potential motivation as well as to identify whether there may be any further risk to the public linked to this matter. We understand the public may be concerned, and as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant, and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then contact us."

UK Counter Terrorism Police rank Britain's current terrorism threat level as substantial.

Mathilda Heller contributed to this report.