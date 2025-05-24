Yemeni national suspected of being part of Houthis arrested in Germany

Germany arrested Hussein H., believed to be a member of the Yemen-based Houthi terror group, Germany’s Federal Prosecutor's Office announced on Thursday.

The Yemeni national was arrested following an arrest warrant issued on Tuesday in Dachau, near Munich. He is believed to have joined the Iran-backed terror group as a young adult while living in Yemen.

Alleged participation in Houthi activities

It is alleged that Hussein H. formally joined the terror group in October 2022, a year before Hamas launched its massacre on southern Israel and abducted over 250 people. Authorities said he first participated in ideological training and then three months of military training.

A man and children join protesters, mainly Houthi supporters, in a rally in solidarity with Palestinians, in Sanaa, Yemen May 9, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/Adel Al Khader TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

The Houthis have repeatedly launched aerial attacks on Israel and international shipping routes, claiming the actions were in solidarity with Palestinians amid the Israel-Hamas war, which followed the massacre.

After completing military training, in early 2023, he allegedly participated in combat in the Yemeni province of Mareb as an armed fighter for the organization.

A judge ordered the man kept in custody pending a possible indictment.