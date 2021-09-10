The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News Islamic Terrorism

Taliban: We want ties with US and rest of the world — but not Israel

The Taliban is seeking broader legitimacy and recognition from the international community, but will not be seeking to normalize relations with Israel.

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2021 09:03
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
The Taliban, the extremist Islamist movement once famously insular, is ready to build relations with the world — except for Israel.
Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the movement that assumed control of Afghanistan last month, told Sputnik News that his country is ready to work with the United States and other countries in rebuilding the Asian land.
“Yes, of course, in a new chapter if America wants to have a relation with us, which could be in the interest of both countries and both peoples, and if they want to participate in the reconstruction of Afghanistan, they are welcome,” Shaheen told the Russian government-run news agency.
“Of course, we won’t have any relation with Israel. We want to have relations with other countries; Israel is not among these countries.”
Shaheen gave an interview last month to an Israeli state broadcaster as the Taliban was taking control of the country and the Biden administration was ending America’s 20-year military presence in Afghanistan. Shaheen later said he did not realize he was speaking to an Israeli journalist.
TALIBAN FORCES stand guard a day after the US troops withdrawal from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, last month. (credit: REUTERS) TALIBAN FORCES stand guard a day after the US troops withdrawal from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, last month. (credit: REUTERS)
The last time the Talban ruled Afghanistan, from 1996 to 2001, they were known for their insularity and rejecting foreign influence and assistance.


Tags Israel taliban afghanistan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel's Hebrew new year resolution: Clear COVID-19 rules - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

The Gilboa Prison break is the fault of Israel's broken justice system - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Remembering and learning from 9/11

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Dangerous liaisons - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Welcome to World War III: The legacy of 9/11 20 years later

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
2

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

Egypt pumps toxic gas into Gaza tunnel, three Palestinians dead - report

AN IDF SOLDIER stands next to an entrance to a cross-border attack tunnel dug from Gaza to Israel, near Kissufim last year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by