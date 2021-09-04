Terrorism, Germany's dangerous game

This article is written by and published in cooperation with L’Observateur du Maroc.

Is Berlin an accomplice?

In any case, the fact of sheltering a former convict of terrorist acts, who in addition continues his activity on social networks, and his activity, as his YouTube videos clearly show, is far from harmless.

From his shelter in Duisburg, he calls for terrorist acts in Morocco. For example, in a video, he urges people who have suicidal tendencies to do their radical act by taking well-targeted characters with them.

Without intellectual background, Mohamed Hajib, is one of the most radical Islamists, but who appears in his videos either with photos of Che Guevara or Malcolm X, or sometimes with a Turkish mosque in the background. No doubt he wants to make himself an opponent, which he is not. The opposition has its rules and in any case is based on intellectual considerations and not on incitement to violence.

And indeed, his videos are more insults towards figures of the Moroccan state than analyzes of the situation of the country.

Der Spiegel headlined on May 5: “YouTuber who feeds the crisis between Morocco and Germany.” The German magazine explains that this diplomatic quarrel handicaps the collaboration between the intelligence agencies of the two countries.

For Maria Josua, a researcher at the German Institute for Global and Area Studies (GIGA) in Hamburg, "the Moroccan government considers Hajib's videos to be a major threat since it is able to convey its message to a large audience, which could possibly lead to mobilizations."

And therefore to terrorist acts.

By granting board and lodging to Mohamed Hajib, Germany knew who she was dealing with. The concerned had been sentenced for terrorism in Morocco, to ten years at first instance, reduced to 5 on appeal. Justice had done its job, his lawyers were able to defend him on appeal and got what they could. It should just be remembered that it was Germany that arrested him after his return from Pakistan, because he was considered a terrorist agitating in the most dramatic conflict zones. She had released him, but on condition that he return to his home country. This is why he is suing Germany demanding compensation of 1.5 million euros. With his YouTube videos, he must have earned more, but the German authorities let it happen.

Morocco, which has developed international expertise in the field of terrorism and has foiled attacks at home but also among its closest partners, therefore considers that the fact that Germany is the chosen base for the attacks of a terrorist is certainly not the best way to demonstrate friendship.

Could Germany ignore this real threat against Morocco?

What credit should be given to his Foreign Minister who declared on May 6: "We are all the more surprised by this measure as we are making constructive efforts with the Moroccan side to resolve the crisis". It is all the more incomprehensible to the Moroccan side as the case of the terrorist seems to be neglected.

Now, we must come back to certain facts which contextualize the actions of Mohamed Hajib.

First, Germany, which has shown its irritation at the United States' recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over its southern provinces, has called for an urgent meeting of the Security Council. "We must act within the framework of international law," said German representative to the UN Christoph Heusgen on 24 December. And there it is clear, he accused Morocco and the United States of violating this international law. Moreover, on January 27, the flag of the separatist Polisario front was hoisted in front of the German regional parliament in Bremen.

The recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara coincided with the Abrahamic Agreements by which Israel and Morocco resumed normal relations and which have since receded. The situation has thus completely changed not only in North Africa but throughout the Mediterranean area.

It should be remembered that the recognition of Morocco’s sovereignty over the Sahara coincided with the Abrahamic Agreements by which Israel and Morocco resumed normal relations and which have since receded. The situation has thus completely changed not only in North Africa but throughout the Mediterranean area.

In a note entitled "Maghrebian rivalries on sub-Saharan Africa: Algeria and Tunisia seek to follow in Morocco's footsteps," the German Institute for International and Security Affairs calls on Berlin and the European Union to curb Morocco " in its hegemonic temptations over the Maghreb countries and in particular to stop helping the growth and economic development of Morocco, which thus slows down the emergence of Algeria and Tunisia ”. One analyst might consider Mohamed Hajib to be one of the pawns used to hold back Morocco's advance.

In this case, it is up to Germany to explain.

