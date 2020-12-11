The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israel asks Washington to accept Erdan as ambassador

Netanyahu did not ask Erdan to choose between posting to US or UN, as reported.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
DECEMBER 11, 2020 16:35
Gilad Erdan arrives to the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on June 2, 2019. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Gilad Erdan arrives to the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, on June 2, 2019.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israel submitted a request to the US State Department to accept Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan as ambassador to the US, as well, The Jerusalem Post learned on Friday.
Earlier this week, several Israeli media outlets reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought to have Erdan choose only one posting, rather than adhere to the original agreement that he do both.
However, the Israeli Embassy to the US already submitted an demande d' agréation to the State Department, meaning a letter asking that Erdan be accepted as ambassador.
Erdan has already spent two days in Washington to meet with Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer and prepare to do both jobs.
He will be the first diplomat to be Israel’s ambassador to the US and the UN simultaneously since Abba Eban in the 1950s.
Netanyahu briefly considered dividing the jobs, but did not actually ask Erdan to do so in the end when they met this week, a diplomatic source said.
The Prime Minister denied the reports that Netanyahu had asked Erdan to choose one job.
The source also posited that reports that Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz or Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen were asked to be ambassador to the US are false.


