Israel consulate in New York honors 20th anniversary of 9/11

Israel Nitzan, Acting Consul General of Israel in New York, and the Port Authority Police Department met at the National September 11 Memorial and Museum to mark the Hebrew calendar's 20th anniversary of September 11.

“That tragic and devastating day was an attack on the free world, democracy and the values we all hold so dear,” said Nitzan at the event. “As terror and suffering continue to grow in this world, Israel and the United States must continue to join forces, and fight hate and evil from our midst. We have come a long way and yet have long to go.”

Port Authority Police Superintendent Ed Cetnar, Rabbi Mendy Carlebach, and UJA-Federation of New York president Amy Bressman also attended the event. Rabbi Carlebach blew a shofar at the event.

Nitzan and Bressman placed a wreath at the "Survivor Tree" to commemorate victims of the attack.

“On behalf of the men and women of Port Authority Police Department, I thank you for this great honor and being with you,” said Cetnar.

Rain drops rest near a US flag at the south reflecting pool at the National 9/11 Memorial the day before the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, New York City, September 10, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI)

“It means a lot to us because of the significance of everything that’s going on around the world, and that we continue to remember and we will never forget.”

He added that “the only other 9/11 memorial in the Middle East is in Israel. I’ve been there several times, I laid a wreath each time we have been there, so the honor and the opportunity to do such things, it’s been great for us.”