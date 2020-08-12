Israel donates advanced medical equipment to India's leading hospital

The State of Israel donated advanced medical equipment developed for combating the coronavirus to a hospital in India. The Israeli-Indian joint effort in combating the coronavirus pandemic took a step forward on Tuesday, with the announcement of a technological cooperation effort that will include Israel's latest developments in the field of treatment and containment of the coronavirus. rapid coronavirus tests.In a festive ceremony on August 11, the Israeli Embassy in India delivered groundbreaking medical equipment to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi, one of India's leading hospitals. The technology, developed in Israel and found to be highly effective in combating the coronavirus, includes sensory systems that can treat patients remotely, thus reducing the risks of the virus being transmitted to medical staff, coordination and management systems for faster communication and treatment processes and advanced medical systems based on artificial intelligence technology.The equipment was partly donated by the Israeli companies responsible for its development, and partly purchased by a designated budget allocated by Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi. Besides the obvious and immediate benefit of assisting AIIMS to contain and treat the virus, which has been spreading across India in an alarming rate, the initiative will probably open more opportunities for Israeli and Indian companies to work together in the future on larger projects than before. The cooperation between the Foreign Ministry and AIIMS began in 2007, when the Indian hospital approved the construction of a trauma center based on an Israeli model, which became operational in 2011 and has served as a model for other hospitals across India. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held three discussions with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi since the outbreak of the coronavirus, all centered around efforts that can be done by the two countries in order to support each other in the war against coronavirus. During the first days of the pandemic, India assisted in locating and returning thousands of Israelis who were scattered across the country to Israel. India also supplied Israel with medicine and protective equipment at different stages. "We're happy to share the best of Israel's medical technology with the leading medical institute in India," Ambassador to India Dr. Ron Malka said. "The mutual support between India and Israel in combating the coronavirus pandemic is a reflection of the brave friendship that has been developing between the countries and even strengthening during the pandemic. "The scientific and technological cooperation between Israel and India is unique and groundbreaking on a global level- two countries that are completing each other in their development and manufacturing capabilities, while offering innovative solutions for both countries and to the rest of the world," Malka concluded during the ceremony at AIIMS.The decision came after the Israeli-Indian cooperative effort proved itself with the successful research conducted by Israeli and Indian scientists, resulting in a