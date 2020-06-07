The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Israel named world's third best start-up ecosystem in global report

The Tel Aviv area, known for being the hub of Israeli innovation, was ranked as the seventh leading city for start-ups worldwide.

By EYTAN HALON  
JUNE 7, 2020 10:58
A general view of Tel Aviv's skyline is seen through a hotel window in Tel Aviv (photo credit: REUTERS)
A general view of Tel Aviv's skyline is seen through a hotel window in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel has been named as the third leading start-up ecosystem worldwide in the latest edition of research center StartupBlink's annual ecosystem rankings report.
Evaluating innovation ecosystems in 100 countries and 1,000 cities globally, StartupBlink ranks locations according to the quantity and quality of start-ups and supporting organizations, and factors related to their business environment - including ease of doing business and investment.
Israel climbed from fourth to third place in the 2020 rankings, overtaking Canada and sitting behind only the United States and the United Kingdom at the top of the index.
The Tel Aviv area, known for being the hub of Israeli innovation, was ranked as the seventh leading city for start-ups worldwide, falling one place since the 2019 rankings due to the recent rise of Beijing.
Jerusalem rose three places to be named the world's 55th leading start-up city. Also, among the top 200 global start-up ecosystem cities were Haifa, which jumped 35 spots to 143rd place, and Beersheba, which slipped 19 places to rank 199th.
The world's three leading cities remained without change in the 2020 rankings: San Francisco Bay, New York and London. They were followed by Boston and Los Angeles.
"Israel is known as the 'start-up nation' for a good reason," the authors of the report said. "It is a relatively small country which makes a substantial impact on the global start-up ecosystem."
To maintain its "outstanding rankings going forward," the authors said Israel must ensure that Tel Aviv remains a global hub of innovation in the face of growing competition, try to grow Jerusalem and strengthen the rankings of other cities, and improve its business environment.
New Israeli entries into the top 1,000 cities were Yokneam, noted for managing tax benefits in a cost-efficient way; Eilat, due to its focus on agro-tourism; and Ashdod, cited as an alternative location for innovation characterized by a lower cost of living.
"There are a wide variety of verticals where Israel excels, from autonomous driving (Mobileye, Waze), advertising (Taboola), services (Fiverr), and much more," the authors of the report said.
"One vertical that is maturing and shows substantial potential is cybersecurity, leveraging on the unique challenges Israel’s army faces."
Moreover, the authors said, Israel represents a "shining example" of innovation to other countries courtesy of its ability to become a global hub despite a complicated geopolitical environment, and substantial tax revenues earned by the country from exits and high salaries.
All this was done without public sector guidance, the authors add. Yet the local ecosystem has hugely benefited indirectly from "the creation of the world's biggest start-up accelerator": the Israeli army.


Tags Israel waze google Mobileye
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Annex responsibly By JPOST EDITORIAL
Menachem Begin vs. Benjamin Netanyahu: A window of opportunity By YAAKOV KATZ
Seth Frantzman The mystery of how Turkey helped a rabble turnaround Libya’s civil war By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
My Word: Return to sender - Advice from a younger self By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert The government's response to coronavirus is a national embarrassment By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
4 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
5 Trump signs the Never Again Education Act into law
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a campaign rally at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 10, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by