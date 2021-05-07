Israel sends additional COVID-19 aid to India to combat severe outbreak

Israeli coronavirus aid being prepared to be loaded onto the Indian Air Force cargo plane. (Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

"We will stand by India in these difficult days, just as India stood by us in the first weeks of the coronavirus crisis and allowed necessary and urgently needed medical equipment to reach Israel," Foreign Affairs Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said.The plane was greeted by Indian Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla, the Gilad Cohen, Deputy Director General for Asia and the Pacific for the Foreign Affairs Ministry.India's embassy thanked Israel in a tweet that read: "Strengthening our strategic partnership. Indian Air Force aircraft carrying 360 oxygen concentrators and 3 large oxygen generator plants is homebound."