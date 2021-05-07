Israel sends additional COVID-19 aid to India to combat severe outbreak

An Indian Air Force cargo plane full of medical equipment took off from Ben Gurion Airport early on Friday loaded with supplies as apart of Israel's initiative to send COVID-19 aid to the virus-stricken country.
"We will stand by India in these difficult days, just as India stood by us in the first weeks of the coronavirus crisis and allowed necessary and urgently needed medical equipment to reach Israel," Foreign Affairs Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said.The plane was greeted by Indian Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla, the Gilad Cohen, Deputy Director General for Asia and the Pacific for the Foreign Affairs Ministry. India's embassy thanked Israel in a tweet that read: "Strengthening our strategic partnership. Indian Air Force aircraft carrying 360 oxygen concentrators and 3 large oxygen generator plants is homebound."
The equipment was been donated by Israel to India in order to help deal with the severe COVID-19 outbreak that the country has seen over the past several weeks.
The plane returned to Israel on Friday after its first trip to India, and was loaded with ventilators and thousands of individual oxygen machines.The first transport to India arrived in New Delhi on Thursday and included oxygen generators and ventilators which were transferred to local hospitals upon arrival.
"We will stand by India in these difficult days, just as India stood by us in the first weeks of the coronavirus crisis and allowed necessary and urgently needed medical equipment to reach Israel," Foreign Affairs Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said.The plane was greeted by Indian Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla, the Gilad Cohen, Deputy Director General for Asia and the Pacific for the Foreign Affairs Ministry. India's embassy thanked Israel in a tweet that read: "Strengthening our strategic partnership. Indian Air Force aircraft carrying 360 oxygen concentrators and 3 large oxygen generator plants is homebound."
Strengthening our strategic partnership . Indian Air Force aircraft carrying 360 oxygen concentrators and 3 large oxygen generator plants is homebound.— India in Israel (@indemtel) May 7, 2021
Thank you #thankyouIsrael#IndiaFightsCOVID #United2fightagainstCorona@IsraeliPM pic.twitter.com/xKaKAuelF0