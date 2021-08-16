Israel signs statement demanding safety for Afghan refugees

Israel signed on to a statement initiated by the US State Department and endorsed by over 70 countries calling "on all parties to respect and facilitate the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country."

"Those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility—and accountability—for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order," the statement reads. "The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them."

The Foreign Ministry did not send out the statement or post it on its website or social media accounts, but a ministry spokesman confirmed that Israel signed it on Monday, a day after the State Department published it.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}