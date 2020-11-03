The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
‘Israel stands with Austria,’ Netanyahu tells Kurz after Vienna attack

The prime minister made the remarks ahead of his meeting with Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, who is visiting Jerusalem for the first time.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
NOVEMBER 3, 2020 16:34
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, 03.11.2020. (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
(photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
Israel and Austria are sharing intelligence in the aftermath of a shooting at a Vienna synagogue, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday.
Netanyahu said he spoke to Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and told him “the people of Israel stand with Austria… against the savagery of Islamist terrorism.
“We are cooperating in every way, with our intelligence and every other way we can,” Netanyahu added.
The prime minister made the remarks ahead of his meeting with Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, who was in Jerusalem for the first time as premier.
The two leaders signed an agreement to stop double taxation between their countries, that, Netanyahu said, “enhances trade and investments very rapidly.”
The prime minister spoke of cooperation between the two countries in cybersecurity, water management, agriculture, health, space and other fields.
Orban spoke of efforts to “develop economic relations and strengthen our cooperation in defense and security.”
Netanyahu also thanked Romania for helping Israel over the years present a “reasonable argument” before other EU member states.
Romania is one of four Balkan countries with which Netanyahu has fostered a sub-alliance in recent years to counter hostility from Brussels. Romania, Bulgaria, Greece and Serbia, which is not an EU member yet, are known as the Craiova group, named for the Romanian city where the countries’ leaders held their first summit in 2015.
Following Israel’s normalization with three Arab states in recent months, Netanyahu said “there is a different view of the situation here in the Middle East than some of the traditional bureaucracies of the EU. We will continue to appreciate your help to explain the changing situation in the Middle East to the EU.”
On that front, Orban said that “Romania supports Israel in its aim to strengthen ties with the EU.”
Netanyahu said it was a sign of “great friendship” between Israel and Romania that Orban chose to visit in the first year of his term.
“Our friendship was strong for many years, between the Israeli people and the Romanian people,” Netanyahu said. “Hundreds of thousands of Romanians came to Israel, and they are a human bridge that allows Israelis to experience Romanian culture and Romanians to experience Israeli culture.”


Tags austria romania Terror Attack shooting Sebatisan Kurz
