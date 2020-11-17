The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan mourns failure to save child in conflict

Damage to civilian residents during the conflict has been something Ambassador George Deek has expressed concern for since it started.

By AARON REICH  
NOVEMBER 17, 2020 17:49
George Deek, appointed Thursday as Israel's first Christian-Arab ambassador. He will serve in Azerbaijan (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
George Deek, appointed Thursday as Israel's first Christian-Arab ambassador. He will serve in Azerbaijan
(photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
The Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh may have been a regional conflict, now thankfully ended, but for some the scars may not fade for a long time.
One person affected by the conflict is Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek, who took to Twitter on Monday to mourn a promise to save a young, injured child - a promise he was unable to keep.
During the visit to the city of Ganja after it had been devastated by rockets, Deek spoke to many of the residents who shared equally devastating stories.
One of them, a 12-year-old boy, asked if Israel had good doctors and if the Jewish state could save his friend injured in the bombings who was in a coma.
"I was deeply moved. I promised to help. We took the boy’s name. It was Artur Mayakov," Deek tweeted.
"Already that evening we began to see if there’s anything we could do. But I couldn’t keep my promise. Two days later, Artur died from his injuries. He was 13 years old. I was heart-broken."
Mourning his failed promise, Deek went to pray and light a candle for Artur in a Russian Orthodox church in the Azeri capital, Baku.
"I asked forgiveness for not keeping my promise," Deek tweeted.
"May your soul rest in peace, Artur. May the children of this region enjoy a more peaceful future."

Damage to civilian residents during the conflict has been something Deek has expressed concern for since it started. In mid-October, Deek spoke about Armenian military provocations against Azerbaijan, including rockets and artillery strikes on civilian cities.
"We strongly condemn the targeting of civilians. We are deeply moved by the recent events in Ganja, Mingachevir, Barda, Tartar and other cities and regions of Azerbaijan, when civilians, including children, were injured and killed as a result of intense missile and heavy artillery attacks. In connection with the tragedy, I express my deepest condolences and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Deek said at the time, promising Israel's solidarity and an offer for humanitarian aid.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags Azerbaijan Armenia ambassador Nagorno-Karabakh
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo We can't ignore the funding of terrorism any longer - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Saying goodbye to Donald Trump and his legacy of highs and lows By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Iran offers Arab states 'mafia deal' of security or punishment after Trump
L to R: Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed wave and gesture from the White House balcony after a signing ceremony for the Abraham Accords. Septembe
4 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
5 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by