Israeli ambassador to Azerbaijan mourns failure to save child in conflict

The Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh may have been a regional conflict, now thankfully ended, but for some the scars may not fade for a long time.One person affected by the conflict is Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek, who took to Twitter on Monday to mourn a promise to save a young, injured child - a promise he was unable to keep. During the visit to the city of Ganja after it had been devastated by rockets, Deek spoke to many of the residents who shared equally devastating stories.One of them, a 12-year-old boy, asked if Israel had good doctors and if the Jewish state could save his friend injured in the bombings who was in a coma."I was deeply moved. I promised to help. We took the boy’s name. It was Artur Mayakov," Deek tweeted. "Already that evening we began to see if there’s anything we could do. But I couldn’t keep my promise. Two days later, Artur died from his injuries. He was 13 years old. I was heart-broken."Mourning his failed promise, Deek went to pray and light a candle for Artur in a Russian Orthodox church in the Azeri capital, Baku."I asked forgiveness for not keeping my promise," Deek tweeted. "May your soul rest in peace, Artur. May the children of this region enjoy a more peaceful future."
Damage to civilian residents during the conflict has been something Deek has expressed concern for since it started. In mid-October, Deek spoke about Armenian military provocations against Azerbaijan, including rockets and artillery strikes on civilian cities."We strongly condemn the targeting of civilians. We are deeply moved by the recent events in Ganja, Mingachevir, Barda, Tartar and other cities and regions of Azerbaijan, when civilians, including children, were injured and killed as a result of intense missile and heavy artillery attacks. In connection with the tragedy, I express my deepest condolences and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," Deek said at the time, promising Israel's solidarity and an offer for humanitarian aid.Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.
A few days ago, I went to the Russian Orthodox church in Baku. I prayed and lit a candle for Artur. I asked forgiveness for not keeping my promise. May your soul rest in peace, Artur. May the children of this region enjoy a more peaceful future. pic.twitter.com/QmRLXfEZp1— George Deek (@GeorgeDeek) November 16, 2020
