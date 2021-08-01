The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Artistic Gymnast wins Olympic gold medal for Israel at men's floor finals

The Israeli competed fourth, netting a score of 14.933 ; This is Israel's first gold medal in Tokyo, and their second overall.

By JOSHUA HALICKMAN, IDAN ZONSHINE  
AUGUST 1, 2021 11:54
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Artem Dolgopyat of Israel in action during the floor exercise. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson (photo credit: LINDSEY WASSON/REUTERS)
Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021. Artem Dolgopyat of Israel in action during the floor exercise. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
(photo credit: LINDSEY WASSON/REUTERS)
Israeli artistic gymnast Artem Dolgopyat won an Olympic gold medal on Sunday at the finals of the men's floor exercise at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with a score of 14.933.

Spaniard Rayderley Miguel Zapata received a score identical to Dolgopyat, but ranked beneath him due to the higher difficulty level of Dolgopyat's exercise, netting only a silver medal.
As Taekwondo phenom Avishag Semberg was busy winning Israel's first Bronze Medal for the 2020 Olympic Games, Dolgopyat was busy qualifying for the finals of the Men's floor exercise from the first place ranking overall, after setting an impressive score of 15.20 in the exercise he performed.
The 24-year-old competed in the first group. Though later in the day, the other two groups of gymnasts also competed, and at the end of the competition day, Dolgopyat continued to rank first. 
The score he earned during the qualifiers did not help Dolgopyat in the final and was reset prior to Sunday's exercise.
Artem's passion for gymnastics goes back to the tender age of six when he first signed up to attend his local club in Dnirpo, Ukraine, as he followed in the footsteps of his father, who was a gymnast himself. In 2009, Dolgopyat’s family moved to Israel and settled in Tel Aviv, where he quickly became a standout at the Maccabi sports club. 
Dolgopyat continued to compete at the top youth competitions and finally broke through in 2017 when he won a silver medal in the floor exercise at the World Championships held in Montreal, Canada. 
That same year saw him also win medals at the Maccabiah Games with led him to medals in floor exercise both in 2018 and 2019 at the European Championships. 
At the 2020 European Championships held in Turkey, Dolgopyat captured gold in the floor exercise and bronze in the vault. 


