Israeli Consulate apologizes for staff member's Matt Gaetz remarks

A statement by the Consulate General of Israel in New York has been issued following the involvement of a consulate employee in the case regarding Representative Matt Gaetz. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 24, 2021 00:47
US Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US February 26, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES)
US Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, US February 26, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/OCTAVIO JONES)
Jake Novak, the broadcast media director of the Consulate General, corresponded with Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams about the federal investigators probing Gaetz, according to a recent article by POLITICO
Matt Gaetz is being investigated over paid sexual relations with a 17-year-old girl. 
“Scoop I can’t report: Rep. Gaetz is the subject of a sex with minor…. I trust the source. Charges/accusations apparently ‘very credible',” Novak wrote before the report became public. 
During their correspondence, Novak said he had "inside knowledge" of the probe.
He also suggested he was involved in the plot to get $25 million out of Gaetz's father. This was to help free an American hostage in Iran named Bob Levison. 
“The backstory is this is screwing up my efforts to free Bob Levinson,” Novak wrote to Adams, according to POLITICO. “I've got a commando team leader friend of mine nervously waiting for wire transfers to clear.”
Another exchange has Novak saying he has knowledge of negotiations with Gaetz's father, saying “the real documents do not extort. And we only asked for $25 million as an estimate at first. We came way down.”
POLITICO received copies of the text messages, and confirmed their authenticity with Adams.
A spokesperson for the Consulate General of Israel in New York said, both to POLITICO, and on Twitter, that the consulate and Israel weren't involved in the case.
Gaetz allegedly sent a letter to the Israeli Ambassador, Gilad Erdan, after the story broke requesting a meeting with him to discuss the communication between Novak and Adams. 
Gaetz also responded to the POLITICO article, saying, "Why is Jake Novak (an Israeli Consulate Official) involved in an effort to extort my family? FBI should ask him." 


