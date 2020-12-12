Israeli Embassy partners with Indian NGOs to provide coronavirus relief

The Israeli embassy in India collaborated with Indian NGOs to support communities affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Businessworld reported Friday. Through the partnership, the embassy supported projects which provide health services to homeless families, provide workers with coronavirus protective gear such as masks and sanitizer and other projects to serve impacted populations. Such projects include food distribution, employment assistance and sewing provisions for women in need, according to Businessworld. NGOs that partnered with the embassy included the Noida Deaf Society, Smile Foundation and Culture Monks, Businessworld reported. "We are proud to partner with different NGOs across India to help and support underprivileged communities in different parts of the country during the Covid-19 pandemic," said Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka, according to The Times of India."We are running this collaboration during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, when we light candles for eight nights. By bringing a bit of light into people's lives, we hope to banish the darkness that Covid-19 has brought. Each of us should strive to be a small light, and together we can bring great light," Malka concluded.