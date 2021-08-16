Israeli NGO IsraAID sends emergency response team to Haiti

The Israeli NGO IsraAID has sent assistance to the catastrophic earthquake in Haiti which has so far claimed the lives of over 1,200 people, the organization tweeted on Sunday.
IsraAID's emergency team responded to the 7.2 magnitude earthquake and intends to distribute relief items such as water, sanitation and hygiene equipment, as well as assess the needs at the site and provide first aid health and mental care.
Vulnerable communities in #Haiti recovering from yesterday's 7.2 magnitude #earthquake are now threatened by Tropical Storm Grace, which is expected to bring heavy rains and possible flooding and mudslides on Monday. Support IsraAID's response in Haiti: https://t.co/6zNLsUtdsW pic.twitter.com/4nQFhA5g14— IsraAID (@IsraAID) August 15, 2021
IsraAID was founded in 2001 as a collaboration of Israeli organizations and became the largest emergency aid NGO in Israel, providing assistance in earthquakes, hurricanes and pandemics in humanitarian crises all across the world.
Its teams have recently been deployed to Germany, in light of the furious floods the country suffered, as well as India to assist in managing its extreme COVID numbers and to volcanic eruption sites in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
IsraAID had sent assistance to Haiti during its 2010 earthquake disaster and was the first team on the ground, according to Alan Schneider, a member on that mission. The current response team includes Haitian former staff members.
“Haiti is one of the most disaster-vulnerable places in the world and communities across the country have been through so much in recent years, from the 2010 earthquake to the 2016 hurricane to the recent political crisis.” said IsraAID CEO Yotam Polizer, Algemeiner reported.
"Our thoughts are with the families of the victims of the devastating earthquake in Haiti and we pray for a speedy recovery for all those injured," tweeted Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, adding that Israel intends to provide "immediate humanitarian support."
Our thoughts are with the families of the victims of the devastating earthquake in Haiti and we pray for a speedy recovery for all those injured.— יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) August 15, 2021
Israel stands with Haiti and we will deliver immediate humanitarian support.