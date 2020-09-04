The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Israeli businessman causes 3 Greek ministers to enter quarantine - report

Eitan Zucker reportedly arrived in Greece for a series of important business meetings that were meant to set the stage for a new Israeli-Greek cooperative effort.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
SEPTEMBER 4, 2020 21:55
Trilateral consultations between Israel, Greece and Cyprus hosted by the Foreign Minister in Jerusalem (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Trilateral consultations between Israel, Greece and Cyprus hosted by the Foreign Minister in Jerusalem
(photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Israel Shipyards CEO Eitan Zucker, who traveled to Greece earlier this week in order to participate in several business meetings, was diagnosed with coronavirus, leading to three of Greek government ministers who met with him to enter quarantine, according to N12.
The meetings Zucker was reportedly in Greece for were meant to set the stage for a new Israeli-Greek cooperative effort for building warships.
Zucker was tested for coronavirus before departing Israel, but apparently did not wait the required 24 hours before leaving for Greece. On Thursday morning, he was notified that his test came back positive.
According to N12, the Greek media reported that the ministers in question entered quarantine because of a meeting with a German businessman, presumably to avoid an embarrassing situation that would jeopardize the alleged warships deal it signed with Israel.
Zucker on his part, claimed that everything was done according to procedures, but the Greek government was not convinced and the three ministers will stay in quarantine for the next couple of weeks.
Israel Shipyards was founded in 1959 by the State of Israel with the purpose of building both military and civilian vessels. The company was privatized in 1995 and is considered one of the largest shipbuilding and repair facilities in the eastern Mediterranean today.


Tags greece israel relations Coronavirus quarantine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Gamzu, Kanievsky battle over COVID-19 rules in the haredi sector By JPOST EDITORIAL
Why does IDF chief Aviv Kochavi not speak to the public? – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Israel's divisions have reached near-violent levels By EHUD OLMERT
My Word: Between Amazon’s Halo, Abu Dhabi and the Tour de France By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum A Kobe Bryant fan and the concept of ‘kavanah’ – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Drone drops hundreds of bags of cannabis in Tel Aviv
A drone drops hundreds of bags of grass in the skies of Tel Aviv
2 Israeli plane headed to UAE equipped with system to protect from missiles
El Al plane equipped with Elbit's Directed IR Countermeasures
3 UAE restaurant blasts kill three, injure several
The spectacular Abu Dhabi skyline
4 Netanyahu: Palestinians no longer have a veto on peace
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US president special adviser Jared Kushner, and Special Assistant to the US president Avi Berkowitz
5 Historic Israel-Abu Dhabi flight to fly over Saudi airspace
An Israeli flag is seen on the first of Israel's El Al Airlines order of 16 Boeing 787 Dreamliner jets, as it lands at Ben Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel August 23, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by