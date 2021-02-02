The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Israeli wrestler beats Canadian at elite event in Pennsylvania

Finesilver beat the Canadian grappler Jasmit Phutka 3-3 in the 76 kg match.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
FEBRUARY 2, 2021 05:13
Photos of Duke's Mitch Finesilver. (photo credit: DUKE ATHLETICS)
Photos of Duke's Mitch Finesilver.
(photo credit: DUKE ATHLETICS)
The Israeli team wrestling member Mitchell Finesilver defeated his Canadian opponent by criteria on Friday at the Pennsylvania Olympic Regional Training Center.
The Pennsylvania RTC tweeted:”Finesilver gets the takedown with 3 seconds left on the clock. He takes the match, 3-3, on criteria!”
The Colorado-born Finesilver told The Jerusalem Post on Monday that “I think my performance at the PRTC event was decent. I needed to commit to more attacks and trust my shots. I’m happy that I could rely on my conditioning to pull off the win in the end. It’s a result of my coaches believing me.”
Finesilver beat the Canadian grappler Jasmit Phutka 3-3 in the 76 kg match. Phutka is from Abbotsford, British Columbia, and won a bronze medal at the 2017 Commonwealth Championships and a silver medal at the Grand Prix of Spain.
The PRTC, whose mission is “to enrich lives locally and globally through the sport of wrestling,” live tweeted Finesilver’s match. The Canadian was first put on the shot clock because of lack of action. The goal of Freestyle international wrestling is to encourage the wrestlers to take shots. Phutka did not score during the 30 second shot penalty clock period.
As a result, Finesilver was awarded a point. After leading 1-0, Finesilver was hit with a passivity call and put on the shot clock. Phulka secured a point, leading to a  1-1 score.
Phulka scored on a go-behind move and increased his lead to 3-1. Finesilver took Phulka down with a mere three second left on the clock, clinching the match for him based on criteria because he secured the last takedown.
After Finesilver won a bronze medal in January at the  Henri Deglane tournament in Nice, France, Kendall Cross, the coach for the New York City Regional Training Center, where Finesilver is based, tweeted: “This young man MAKES DEPOSITS! EVERY! DAY!  And he took some dividends this wknd at the GRAND PRIX de FRANCE!@mitchieboy_fine BRONZE MEDALIST
@nycrtc @CULionsWR”
Cross is one of America’s most highly decorated wrestlers. He won a gold medal at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia.
Finesilver told the Post after his victory in France that  “I have a lot of pride being able to represent Israel on the world’s stage,” adding that “It’s amazing to be able to represent my culture and heritage.”
Finesilver earned All-American status as a Duke University wrestler at the 2019 National Collegiate Athletic Association Wrestling Championship. He placed fourth in the nation at the tournament. 


Tags Israel sports wrestling
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's ties with Kosovo: What new opportunities await?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Merav Michaeli resuscitate Labor?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Amotz Asa-El

Amid COVID-19, the haredi shtetl lifestyle is dying in flames

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
3

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
4

Secret bunker discovered beneath Warsaw Ghetto in Poland

Captured Jews pulled out of Warsaw Ghetto bunkers are led by German Waffen SS soldiers to 'Umschlagplatz,' the assembly point for deportation.
5

GOP Congresswoman blamed deadly forest fire on Jewish space laser

Did a Jewish space laser cause the deadly forest fire in California?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by