The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Jailed Hezbollah financier granted early release, returned to Lebanon

“At this time, a charter flight to Lebanon has been scheduled for July 2020 and Mr Tajideen is on the manifest.”

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JUNE 21, 2020 02:29
The Hezbollah flag (photo credit: REUTERS)
The Hezbollah flag
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The United States released a convicted Hezbollah financier early on compassionate grounds, and will return him to Lebanon shortly, according to AFP news agency.
Kassim Tajideen had originally been sentenced to serve five years for providing financial support to Hezbollah, which the US lists as a designated terrorist organization. But at a May 28 hearing, Washington Federal District Court Judge Reggie Walton granted compassionate release, ruling that, at 64, Tajideen's age and "serious health conditions" left him at particular risk of contracting coronavirus within the prison system.
Justice Department arguments that Tajideen was of reasonable health for a man of his age, and that there was no coronavirus in the prison he was held in, were rejected by Walton.
A June 11 court filing by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) stated that he had been released from federal prison following a two-week quarantine for coronavirus, and moved to a county detention center to await deportation.
“At this time, a charter flight to Lebanon has been scheduled for July 2020 and Mr. Tajideen is on the manifest,” the court filing by ICE said, according to AFP.
A wealthy businessman before his incarceration, with companies from Belgium to Lebanon and across central and West Africa, Tajideen is said to have handed tens of millions of dollars to the Hezbollah, in addition to giving the group other support. in 2009, the United States deemed him a “specially designated global terrorist,” and in March 2017 he was arrested in Morocco.
In December 2018, he pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy, for which he was handed a five-year sentence and the forfeiture of $50 million seized by US officials.
There has been speculation that his release was in response to Lebanon releasing Amer al-Fakhoury, a naturalized US citizen. Fakhoury was released as he was suffering from late stage cancer and therefore at risk from the coronavirus, the authorities said.
But Tajideen's lawyer William Taylor denied a link, telling AFP: “This was a straight-up compassionate release, you can see that from the papers. Had nothing to do with Fakhoury.”


Tags Hezbollah Lebanon hezbollah lebanon Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Harassing Jews By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 The US is re-fighting its Civil War narrative - analysis
A sign reading "Hate Has No Home Here" hangs by the statue of Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee, ahead of the one year anniversary of 2017 Charlottesville "Unite the Right" protests, in Charlottesville, Virginia, U.S., August 10, 2018
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by