Jailed Iranian 'Zombie Angelina Jolie' Fatemeh Khishvand has coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 20, 2020 06:00
Iranian people wear protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran February 29, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iranian people wear protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran February 29, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
An Iranian Instagram star, known on the platform as the "zombie version" of Hollywood actress Angelina Joile, has contracted the coronavirus, according to a BBC report. She is currently imprisoned after being arrested in late 2019 for several crimes, including blasphemy and instigating violence.
Fatemeh Khishvand, also known by her Instagram name Sahar Tabar, rose to fame after she posted photos of herself as a zombie with a face similar to Angelina Jolie's. 
The news of Khishvand contracting the coronavirus came from her lawyer, but was denied by Mehdi Mohammadi, the head of Shahr-e Rey women's prison, who told Iran's ISNA news agency that "the news released by the lawyer of Fatemeh Khishvand is not true and I deny it."
Khishvand's lawyer Payam Derafshan also added that his client was moved to the quarantine section of the women's prison after showing symptoms of coronavirus. He noted that Khishvand's case is still being processed in Iran, and despite being a minor upon her arrest, she is not eligible for temporary release. 
The Instagram star came to prominence in 2017 when her profile went viral.
She joins other Instagram stars whom have been arrested by the Iranian authorities for violating the theocratic country's restrictive modesty laws. An Iranian teenager was arrested in 2018 for posting videos of herself dancing online, while in 2017, six people were arrested for participating in a Zumba dance. 
Iran has reported 80,868 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 5,000 deaths since April 19th, but many experts suspect that Tehran may be censoring the severity of the crisis within the country. 


