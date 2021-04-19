The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Japanese journalist detained in Myanmar

BBC Burmese quoted a witness as saying the reporter was taken into custody by troops on Sunday night. He was asked to raise both hands and was taken away in a car, it said.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 19, 2021 07:44
Demonstrators flash a three-finger salute during a protest against the military coup in Dawei, Myanmar April 13, 2021. Courtesy of Dawei Watch/via REUTERS (photo credit: COURTESY OF DAWEI WATCH/VIA REUTERS)
Myanmar authorities have detained a Japanese journalist, Yuki Kitazumi, after picking him up from his home in Yangon, news reports said on Monday.
The Japanese Embassy could not be immediately contacted. A spokesman for the junta did not respond to calls asking for comment.
Kitazumi runs a media production company, Yangon Media Professionals, and used to be a journalist with the Nikkei business daily, according to his Facebook page and interviews with online media.
He was arrested previously in February while covering protests against the Feb. 1 coup but was released soon after.
According to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group, 737 people have been killed by security forces since the coup and 3,229 remain in detention.


Tags Japan myanmar journalism BBC
