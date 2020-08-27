The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Jared Kushner to invite LeBron James to discuss social justice

This comes after the NBA playoffs were paused after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their game following the shooting of a Black man by police in Kenosha.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 27, 2020 22:25
White House adviser Jared Kushner at the "2019 Prison Reform Summit" in the East Room of the White House in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)
White House adviser Jared Kushner at the "2019 Prison Reform Summit" in the East Room of the White House in Washington
(photo credit: REUTERS/YURI GRIPAS)
White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said Thursday he intends to invite LeBron James to the White House to discuss solutions to racial injustice.
His comments came a day after the NBA paused the playoffs after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their game against the Orlando Magic. The Bucks were protesting the shooting by police of a Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee.
In an interview with Politico, Kushner said he would contact James to try to set up a meeting.
"I think that it's nice that they're standing up for the issue, but I'd like to see them start moving into concrete solutions that are productive. And again, President Trump in this White House is willing to work with them," said Kushner, who is Trump's son-in-law.
James, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar, is one of the voices behind the More Than a Vote Effort, which is working to protect the voting rights of Black Americans and encouraging them to register and vote. He has been critical of Trump in the past.
James, who has spoken frequently about the racial and social inequalities, wrote on Twitter Thursday afternoon: "Change doesn't happen with just talk!! It happens with action and needs to happen NOW! ... It's on US to make a difference. Together. That's why your vote is @morethanavote #BlackLivesMatter"
Kushner said he wanted to chat with James, in his 17th NBA season, to see where the two sides could come to agreement and to figure out "a common pathway to get there."
Despite the invitation, Kushner still had some words Thursday that NBA players might not find welcoming.
"Look, I think that the NBA players are very fortunate that they have the financial position where they're able to take a night off from work without having to have the consequences to themselves financially," Kushner said on CNBC. "So they have that luxury, which is great."
According to reports Thursday morning, James and Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers told a meeting of players Wednesday night in the NBA bubble near Orlando that they wanted to call off the rest of the playoffs, spurred by the shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake in Kenosha on Sunday.
ESPN reported, however, that the playoffs will continue, perhaps as early as this weekend.


Tags white house racism LeBron James Jared Kushner
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Elections remain ahead despite the budget passing By JPOST EDITORIAL
Forget about Uman, we have the coronavirus to fight By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Driven to distraction by the UN By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Nikki Haley’s stellar performance as ambassador and at the RNC – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu wants bloody violence By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 PA's Grand Mufti issues fatwa banning Muslims from praying at al-Aqsa
WORSHIPERS ATTEND a prayer service at al-Aqsa compound in Jerusalem’s Old City on July 31.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by