Jewish domestic violence survivors in US lacking support - study

There is critical support missing for Jewish survivors of domestic abuse in the US, according to a report published by Jewish Women International (JWI). The report found that survivor-centered and trauma-informed support is missing and made recommendations for partnerships, programs and funding priorities to begin to address this situation.The report, titled Raising Awareness and Understanding of Domestic Violence in the Jewish Community: A National Needs Assessment, is the result of a qualitative study that found that Jewish domestic violence survivors remain vulnerable due to a lack of legal support, safe housing within their communities, and a means to build economic security. The report found that the Jewish community may provide for short-term needs, but falls short in providing longer-term support.The report also found that the ability of domestic violence survivors to remain in their communities and be supported by them is vital. Survivors who participated in the study revealed feeling pained by being forced to leave their homes and Jewish communities when fleeing violence.Additionally, the report found that Jewish survivors of demotic abuse are less likely to seek help from outside the Jewish community. This is due to a fear of "exposing negative realities to outsiders," or being having their experiences discounted because some fear providers see Jewish survivors as coming from privileged communities, said the report.The report's recommendations included ensuring long-term access to legal aid, creating initiatives to help survivors become economically stable in the long-term, affordable housing in areas that would enable survivors to stay in their communities, improved training for Jewish clergy and more.Information for the report was compiled from two surveys, one for professionals who work in Jewish domestic violence programs and one for Jaws clergy. The report was supported by the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies. JWI is a Jewish organization that works to end violence against women and girls through prevention programs, advocacy and awareness initiatives.The coronavirus pandemic caused spikes in domestic violence around the world, emphasizing the need for solutions for survivors, prevention programs and self-reflection by governments and organizations on the best way to tackle these effects of the pandemic.Israeli police found an 11.6% spike in domestic offenses, with 25,747 cases opened in 2020 compared to 23,077 in 2019.Domestic violence, especially violence towards women, tends to spike in times of crisis even when victims are not locked in the same home as their abusers, according to a Knesset report released in November that addressed the coronavirus pandemic.The coronavirus lockdowns, and their psychological, economic and social repercussions could be responsible for a spike in violence against women, according to the report."Various international bodies – including the UN, the OECD and the European Parliament – are calling for the adoption of a gender-sensitive approach in shaping crisis management policies and strategies: an approach that takes into account the inequalities and gender gaps that have intensified during the crisis," the report said.