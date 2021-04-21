Jewish leaders signed a letter to Pope Francis to help Alexei Navalny

The letter was published on the eve of planned demonstrations in Russia calling for Navalny’s release, which organizers hope will be the largest protests in the country’s recent history. Navalny’s supporters have expressed the fear that he is at risk of kidney failure and cardiac arrest.

The letter to the Pope was sent in the name of the Jan Karski Society, named for the Polish resistance leader during World War Two. Letter signatories included recipient of the society's Eagle Award and former national director of the Anti-Defamation League Abraham Foxman, close associate of the pope and Eagle Award recipient Rabbi Abraham Skorka, Karski family representative Wieslawa Kozielewska and society chairman Waldemar Piasecki.