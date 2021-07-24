Jewish summer camps adapting to a COVID-19 reality

She went on to say that “every day, we are continuing to make really hard decisions.” The hardest one, she noted, was to close the camp in May 2020. “And pretty much every day since then we’ve been making more minor decisions, but all impacted our ability to open this summer, and even within the opening of this summer, we’re making daily decisions in order to continue to keep our staff and campers as safe as possible.”

She noted that the American Camp Association and the CDC made a recommendation to lower the number of campers, because of living space.

“In a normal year, I would have had some visitors, maybe almost every day for different reasons,” said Goldscher. “This year, “we’re not doing that.”

“It’s not fully a bubble,” she continued. “Certainly, we accept food delivery, but who’s going in and out of the kitchen in order to bring that food in? It’s very limited.”

Many camps adopted a policy that significantly restricts the number of people who are coming and going from the camp, she said.

The camp is located in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, and most of the children are from Washington, DC, Maryland, and Virginia. This year, there are 773 campers from second grade to senior year of high school and 180 staff members. “We have fewer campers this summer [due to] capacity numbers and recommendations,” said Goldscher.

As the Delta variant keeps spreading across the world, and children under 12 not eligible for the vaccine, many camps in the US had to adapt to the new reality.

WASHINGTON – After a year of shutdown in 2020, Jewish summer camps across the US are operating again this summer. But this time, things are a bit different.

There are numerous hand sanitizing stations across the camp, Goldscher said, and kids are wearing a mask when meeting with a different group (cohort). “We also purchased an additional tent for outdoor dining because we knew that people would have to spread out,” she added. “We added additional ventilation systems in living areas in order to help the airflow movements.”

Another significant change is the food service and how the camp distributes food within the dining hall to our campers. “We did so very thoughtfully in order to make sure that everybody wears a mask when they are away from their table and that different cohorts do not mix in the dining area,” Goldscher noted.

For the first two sessions of the camp, no visitors are allowed for COVID safety reasons, but that could change. “As we get closer to the end of our second session, we can see if we feel differently about that. We’re watching the new Delta virus very closely,” said Goldscher.

How was it for the kids to be back in camp?

“The majority of our campers fell pretty quickly into sync with being in a community; with joining in activities and coming together. In fact, we found that our campers were very ready to put on a mask in order for the full community to be together. And they’d rather do that than take off their mask and only be with their age group. And we had assumed the opposite and we were so pleasantly surprised with how resilient our campers have been.”

There are 160 Jewish overnight camps in North America, and, according to Foundation for Jewish Camp, only 10-12 didn’t open this year. “Attendance-wise, there are usually 80,000 kids in overnight Jewish camps,” said the FJC. “This year, they were planning on operating at 75% capacity, so it’s probably around 65,000 kids or so, but there are no final numbers yet.”

Jeremy Fingerman, from FJC, said that “collectively, federations, foundations, and philanthropists, with support from the government, helped mitigate over $150 million in losses to Jewish camps in 2020. In 2021, we’ve seen an additional $50m. in support to the field for Covid-related costs. This level of support has made the reopening of Jewish camping possible.

“With one year lost of camp, the total loss to the camp system was about $150m.,” said Eric Fingerhut. “In order to keep the camp from going out of business, it needed to be funded and maintained. A lot of that amount of money was raised through a lot of sources but federations played a huge role in providing emergency funds.” The federations, which in a typical year provide $10m. to Jewish camping, provided an additional $15m. in emergency funding in 2020.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, for example, gave Capital Camps a $500,000 emergency grant to ensure they could cover basic operating expenses. As part of the $1.2m. that Federation allocated for scholarships this year, Federation granted $51,630 to Capital Camps to award to families that needed the extra financial support for camp this summer.