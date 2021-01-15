Joanne Rogers, pianist and widow of TV star Fred Rogers, dies at 92

Joanne Rogers, widow of the late Fred Rogers, star of 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,' died on Thursday at the age of 92, Fred Rogers Production reported.Joanne, who was an accomplished musician, "continued their shared commitment to supporting children and families after his death as chair of the board of Fred Rogers Productions," according to a statement the company posted on its official Instagram account. The cause of death was not revealed in the statement.
"Fred Rogers Productions is deeply saddened by the passing of Joanne Rogers," the statement said. "Joanne was a brilliant and accomplished musician, a wonderful advocate for the arts, and a dear friend to everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joanne's family and the thousands of people who had the privilege of knowing and loving her," the statement said.Joanne and Fred Rogers were the hosts of the children's TV show Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.The couple were married for 50 years before Fred Rogers’ death from stomach cancer in 2003.
"Fred Rogers Productions is deeply saddened by the passing of Joanne Rogers," the statement said. "Joanne was a brilliant and accomplished musician, a wonderful advocate for the arts, and a dear friend to everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joanne's family and the thousands of people who had the privilege of knowing and loving her," the statement said.Joanne and Fred Rogers were the hosts of the children's TV show Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.The couple were married for 50 years before Fred Rogers’ death from stomach cancer in 2003.