The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Judge orders to detain Oath Keepers member over plot to storm US Capitol

The prosecutor also read aloud excerpts from Internet posts made by Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, in which he urges his members to essentially prepare for a civil war.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 23, 2021 01:07
A MOB of supporters of US President Donald Trump storm the Capitol Building last week in Washington, DC. (photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
A MOB of supporters of US President Donald Trump storm the Capitol Building last week in Washington, DC.
(photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
A federal judge in Ohio ordered on Friday that Oath Keepers member Donovan Crowl be detained pending trial, after prosecutors charged him with conspiring with other members to storm the US Capitol on Jan. 6.
"The charges against the defendant are very serious," said Sharon Ovington, a Magistrate Judge in the Southern District of Ohio.
Several other people suspected of attacking police at the Capitol also appeared in federal courts around the country.
Crowl is a self-employed carpenter in Champaign County, Ohio and a veteran of the Persian Gulf War. Prosecutors said he does not have a stable address. He and his associates Thomas Caldwell and Jessica Watkins are the first suspects to be charged with plotting to take over the US Capitol to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden's election as US President over former President Donald Trump.
All three are members of the Oath Keepers, a loosely organized anti-government militia.
Crowl's attorney said his client suffers from skin cancer and cannot get proper treatment in jail. He also said that as a war veteran, Crowl could be trusted to abide by any rules of release the judge might impose.
But Ovington said releasing Crowl to a home that apparently contains nine firearms was a "non-starter."
In an amended complaint, investigators said they have uncovered damning messages exchanged between the three suspects showing an apparent coordinated effort to storm the Capitol.
Caldwell, whom prosecutors describe as a leader in the organization, also received messages while he was inside the Capitol from an unidentified person who appeared to direct him down to the building's underground tunnels.
"All members are in the tunnels under capital seal them in. Turn on gas," one message said.
At Crowl's hearing, the government said the FBI had discovered instructions on how to build explosives during the execution of a search warrant at the home of one of Crowl's co-conspirators.
The prosecutor also read aloud excerpts from Internet posts made by Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, in which he urges his members to essentially prepare for a civil war.
On the group's site, Rhodes wrote that the Biden administration was "an illegitimate regime" headed by a "puppet who will do the bidding of a mortal enemy of this nation." More than 150 people so far have been charged for their role in storming the US Capitol, according to a Reuters tally. The FBI has made arrests daily, as agents comb through more than 200,000 photos and videos in which many suspects are seen pushing past police, ransacking offices and bragging about their actions.
The FBI has linked a number of suspects to fringe groups such as Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, or believers of discredited conspiracy theories such as QAnon.
Also on Friday, a Colorado man the FBI identified as a member of the Three Percenters militia, "loosely allied with the Oath Keepers," appeared in federal court for his suspected role in the attack, court documents showed.
A judge ordered Robert Gieswein, 24, of Woodland Park, Colo., to be held without bond as he faces five charges including assault on a federal officer.
In a federal court in New York, a judge ordered Jeffrey Sabol of Colorado to be detained pending trial. Prosecutors said he dragged a police officer down a set of stairs at the Capitol.
In New Jersey, a local gym owner, Scott Fairlamb, also appeared in court on allegations he punched a police officer in the head at the US Capitol.
His attorney Harley Breite said his client plans to plead not guilty.
Judge James B. Clark III said Fairlamb's participation in the event is a "badge of dishonor," but ruled he could be released on a $50,000 bond. Prosecutor Catherine Murphy said the government would appeal the ruling.
Kevin Strong, a Qanon believer who works for the US Federal Aviation Administration, has also been arrested, charging documents released on Friday show. The FBI said that last week it confiscated two guns, a cellphone and other devices from his home in Beaumont, California.
The documents said Strong sent messages to another individual claiming that "World War 3 is going to occur" on Jan. 6.
"He had recently purchased a new truck and believed that QAnon would cover the debt," the documents said. He was photographed attending the riots, and later told the FBI during his interview he had "Q clearance."


Tags United States washington Capitol
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Biden's approach to the Middle East should be realistic, pragmatic

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Haredi autonomy needs to stop so Israel can beat COVID-19

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Burning issues in the Biden era

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Biden’s America: A cautionary tale for Israel - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

COVID-19 vaccine: 13 out of nearly 2 mil. Israelis suffer facial paralysis

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by