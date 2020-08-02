The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Judy Blume's teen classic 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' turns 50

The coming-of-age classic, focuses on 11-year-old Margaret as she navigates puberty and questions her faith after growing up without a religious affiliation.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 2, 2020 09:07
Judy Blume (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Judy Blume
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
The timeless children's novel Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, written by Jewish-American teen-lit icon author Judy Blume, turned 50 this past week.
The coming-of-age classic, focuses on 11-year-old Margaret as she navigates puberty and questions her faith after growing up without a religious affiliation due to her parents participating in an interfaith marriage, was written by Blume to reflect her own childhood experience - a certain viewpoint that she never found any other author to discuss prior.
Therefore, when she had her children, she began writing the tale - mirroring her own experiences as a child, according to CBC. It would go on to be named one of The New York Times' "Outstanding Books of the Year" (1970) the year of its release.
"It was my third published book, but the first real book, the book where I just let go. I didn't know what I was doing. I just did it — and this is what came out," Blume told host Tom Power in a "q" CBC Radio interview.
The book itself, generally categorized as a young adult novel, covers many taboo coming-of-age situations that other authors might hesitate to task on - including a character's experience with her first period or buying her first bra, sexual urges and even pornography. She notes the character, Margaret, is a medley of her friends at 12-years-old.
While these might be run-of-the-mill topics that authors would be happy to tackle today, in 1970 the book revolutionized young adult reading and even became the target of many censorship inquiries due to its sexual and religious content - some over the past five decades have even called for the book to be banned.
However, she never intended to create controversy, only to share the "honest" truth.
"I didn't really think about that. I just wanted to be real. I wanted to be honest," Blume told CBC Radio.
She then referred to her late development in adolescence, noting this made her obsess about natural processes - such as breast development and longing for her first period.
"I was small and not developed, and everything came later to me. So this was what I wanted desperately — and so does Margaret," the author told CBC.
"To me there was nothing wrong with thinking about getting your period and wanting your breasts to grow. It wasn't controversial in my mind. It was just true."
When the book published, she donated three signed copies to her children' elementary school, however, the principal refused them.
"The male principal was not a good guy for many, many reasons. But he removed them from the library, and he said, 'You know, girls in sixth grade are too young to read about this. We can't have these books in our library,'" Blume told CBC. "Never mind how many girls in fifth and sixth grade already had their periods in those days."
And while many aimed to ban the book, Blume recalls receiving countless letters from female readers saying the book helped them feel comfortable in their feelings and urges, and let them know they weren't alone - which Blume said invigorated her later work.
"They said all these incredible things, and I thought, 'Maybe I can really do this thing. Maybe I can really write.' Because I didn't know until then," Blume told CBC. "It was so reinforcing and supportive, and that's what every writer needs to keep going."
While many of Blume's tales have stood the test of time, they also represent figurative time capsules on where we were and where we are going. The agnosticism and blooming sexual awareness that once would have seen this book banned throughout many libraries the 70s, is laughable today - spotlighting Blume's visionary talent early on, a vision that will also stand the test of time.

Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.


Tags diaspora Adolescents novel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wake up Twitter, shut down Khamenei’s account By JPOST EDITORIAL
Steinitz on breaking the Arab boycott and becoming an energy superpower By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between West Papua and the West Bank By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Police vs. the citizens reflects public outrage By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Yair Lapid’s delusions about the Democrats By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
3 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
4 IDF thwarts Hezbollah terror cell infiltration along border with Lebanon
Smoke rises from the disputed Shebaa Farms area as seen from Marjayoun village in southern Lebanon, Lebanon July 27, 2020.
5 Why did a Four Star General land in Israel during a pandemic?
US Gen. Mark Milley visits Israel in July 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by