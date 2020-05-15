The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
King of Jordan threatens confrontation with Israel over annexation

King Abdullah II of Jordan said in an interview that if Israel fulfills its promise to annex the Jordan Valley, it will lead to a 'massive' confrontation with Jordan.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
MAY 15, 2020 16:12
King of Jordan Abdullah II addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France January 15, 2020. (photo credit: VINCENT KESSLER/ REUTERS)
King of Jordan Abdullah II addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France January 15, 2020.
(photo credit: VINCENT KESSLER/ REUTERS)
King Abdullah II of Jordan said in an interview with German newspaper Der Spiegel that if Israel fulfills its promise to annex the Jordan Valley, it will lead to a "massive" confrontation with Jordan.
"Leaders who believe in a single state solution don't understand what that means. What if the Palestinian Authority collapses? There will be even more chaos and extremism in the area,"  Abdullah said when referencing US President Donald Trump's plan.
When asked if the annexation will lead to the ending of the peace treaty between Israel and Jordan, Abdullah said he doesn't "want to make threats and create an atmosphere of controversy, but we're considering every option."
When asked about the Arab countries' support of Trump's deal, he said that "in the Arab League meeting, the one state solution is still utterly rejected. When the one state plan was published six or seven months ago, his highness, the King of Saudi Arabia said 'no, we are with the Palestinians.'"


