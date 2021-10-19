“It was my great honor to host India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar, in what marks another significant milestone in the great relationship between Israel and India,” Levy said. “The strong and unique bond between our two great ancient nations and vibrant democracies blossomed in recent years.”

Levy said he looked forward to working with his Indian counterpart, Speaker of Lok Sabha Mr. Om Birla, with whom he will establish the friendship group.

Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Mickey Levy (credit: DANNY SHEMTOV/KNESSET SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

“I asked the minister to spread the message that Israel welcomes in open arms peace with more Arab and Muslim nations,” Levy said. “We both agreed we must fight radicalization together and additionally, I urged the minister that Hezbollah, a deadly terrorist organization that only promotes violence and instability both regionally and domestically, must be outlawed.”

Levy will be leaving Wednesday on his first trip abroad since he entered his post. He will go to Greece for the European Conference of Presidents of Parliaments, which brings together speakers and parliament presidents from dozens of countries.

He will be meeting there with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, British House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and the speakers of the Greek, Estonian, Georgian and Austrian parliaments.