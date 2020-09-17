Kosovo awarding Trump its highest honor after Serb economic deal

WASHINGTON - Kosovo is giving US President Donald Trump its highest award for his role in helping Kosovo and Serbia reach a deal aimed at normalizing economic ties.





Kosovo President Hashim Thaci, in a letter seen by Reuters, informed Trump that he will receive Kosovo's Medal of the Order of the Freedom.





Two Trump aides, national security adviser Robert O'Brien and Richard Grenell, the US envoy for Kosovo-Serbia talks, are to receive Presidential Medal of Merits.





As part of an agreement reached earlier this month, Kosovo and Serbia - part of the former Yugoslavia - agreed to work on economic ties but left movement on political normalization on hold.



