The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Lana Del Rey sings of escape on her dreamy new masterpiece

Forgiveness she can ask for; her need for attention may prove harder to shake.

By MIKAEL WOOD/TNS  
MARCH 28, 2021 17:55
Lana Del Rey at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards New York, U.S., (January 28, 2018). (photo credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)
Lana Del Rey at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards New York, U.S., (January 28, 2018).
(photo credit: ANDREW KELLY / REUTERS)
You can’t fire Lana Del Rey; she quits.
Months after a cascading series of attempted cancellations – here she was centering her white privilege; here she was wearing a mesh face mask in the middle of a pandemic; here she was insisting she’s obviously not racist because she’s had rappers for boyfriends – pop music’s most glamorous headline-maker is back with a riveting new album about exiting the limelight to find a simpler place where the haters can’t get her down.
Again and again on Chemtrails Over the Country Club, which dropped Thursday night, Del Rey sings of casting off her renown as though it were a heavy coat. She dreams of leaving Los Angeles, the adopted home that figured so prominently on her 2019 Norman F– Rockwell! album for “a little piece of heaven” in Arkansas or Nebraska. She describes doing the laundry and washing her hair with the kind of breathy sensuality she used to employ while singing about getting high by the beach.
In the LP’s piano-ballad opener, “White Dress,” the 35-year-old even looks back fondly to her pre-stardom days as a struggling waitress: “I wasn’t famous, just listening to Kings of Leon,” she sings – an oddly poignant indication of how eager she is to get out from under the microscope.
Del Rey’s unfolding PR crisis, which began in May with an Instagram post about how she’s treated differently than other female pop stars – most of those she named, including Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, were women of color – closely followed the rapturous reception of Norman F– Rockwell!, which earned best-of-2019 reviews and a Grammy nomination for album of the year and paved the way for the publication of a real-deal book of poetry by the singer.
The whiplash, then, was no doubt severe. Yet, in fact it’s unclear how attentively Del Rey tracks her perception, or at least how seriously she takes it all. In interviews she talks about living a happily basic life offstage; she says she likes to go to Starbucks and to brunch with her girlfriends – not exactly an image in alignment with the themes of glamour and danger that run through her music.
So it’s possible that the conspicuous Midwestern settings on Chemtrails are merely the product of a search for COVID-free open spaces or her recent relationship with Sean “Sticks” Larkin, an officer in the Tulsa Police Department who told the New York Times that he and Del Rey “went to Target” and “Super Bowl partied” with his “law enforcement friends and their spouses.” (The couple have since broken up; Del Rey is now said to be engaged to Clayton Johnson, a singer from Modesto.)
This is the tricky thing about analyzing Del Rey’s records. Since she emerged a decade ago with Video Games – an instant classic meditation on modern celebrity that touched off countless debates about her artistic authenticity – the singer has seemed alternately like the most and least media-savvy musician in pop.
More than once in the past year, as she set flame to her accumulated goodwill, you could wonder if she actually knew what she was doing – that maybe her baffling moves were part of some larger creative project about the diseased American soul in the age of Donald Trump (whom, by the way, she appeared in a radio chat to absolve of his complicity in January’s Capitol riot).
What’s inarguable is that she’s become one of the finest songwriters of her generation, with a lyrical and melodic flair that encourages an emotional investment in her music well beyond whatever it reflects of her real life. On Chemtrails her singing reaches a new peak as well; she’s never inspired as much empathy as she does moving between her airy head voice and her sultry chest voice in these vividly detailed songs about escape and loss and memory.
Working again with Jack Antonoff, who produced Norman F– Rockwell!, Del Rey invites comparisons to Taylor Swift’s double-down approach on 2020’s Folklore and Evermore (which Antonoff also had a hand in): Where each of the singer’s previous records took up a distinct sonic character – from the trip-hop of 2012’s Born to Die to the garage rock of 2014’s Ultraviolence to the slow-mo torch songs of 2015’s Honeymoon – this one stays right in the gentle psych-folk zone that she and Antonoff devised for its predecessor.
But if the sound is familiar – think of the very sweet spot triangulated by Sandy Denny, k.d. lang and the Velvet Underground’s self-titled third album – the scenarios can still flatten you, as in the gorgeous “Wanderlust,” about somebody defending her impulse to hit the road, and “Wild at Heart,” in which Del Rey draws a line connecting generations of relentlessly examined women from Princess Diana to Kim Kardashian:

I left Calabasas, escaped all the ashes, ran into the dark
And it made me wild at heart
The cameras have flashes, they cause the car crashes, but I’m not a star
If you love me, you love me ‘cause I’m wild at heart

“Breaking Up Slowly” is a rootsy duet with alt-country up-and-comer Nikki Lane, who rhymes “life of regret” with “Tammy Wynette;” “Yosemite” puts more thoughts of the old days over a haunted acoustic groove. In “Dance Til We Die,” which begins as a bleary last-call lament before suddenly erupting into a funky ‘70s-rock strut, Del Rey further populates the lineage she introduces in “Wild at Heart” with shout-outs to Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, Stevie Nicks and Courtney Love (who “almost burned down my home,” per Del Rey’s recollection of some you-had-to-be-there L.A. evening).
Then she closes the album with a stunning rendition of Mitchell’s “For Free” that she shares, as she did live a year and a half ago at the Hollywood Bowl, with two of her present-day ladies of the canyon: Zella Day and Weyes Blood.
“Me, I play for fortunes and those velvet curtain calls,” Del Rey sings, comparing herself a bit shamefully to a street musician plying his trade for nothing.
Forgiveness she can ask for; her need for attention may prove harder to shake.


Tags music entertainment Concert
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Passover message could bring together Israelis of all sectors

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Can Israel avoid a fifth election? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Political spins and positive spins

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Netanyahu will leave Balfour - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

We need to stop blaming Bibi for electoral deadlock

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Netanyahu short for right-wing coalition, would need Arab support

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrates with the Likud after Israel's elections, March 23, 2021.
2

Israeli company claims oral COVID-19 vaccine on its way

Pills
3

IDF accidentally reveals location of secret bases online

IDF OFFICERS examine a map of the Middle East.
4

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
5

Evidence of UFOs to be revealed by national intelligence in 2021 US bill

An attendee wears an alien mask at the gate of Area 51 as an influx of tourists are expected, responding to a call to 'storm' the secretive U.S. military base, believed by UFO enthusiasts to hold government secrets about extra-terrestrials, in Rachel, Nevada, September 20, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by