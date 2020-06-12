LAPD launches probe into officer misconduct during George Floyd protests

The Los Angeles Police Department has launched a probe into 56 alleged occurrences of officer misconduct that transpired during the George Floyd protests taking place across the city.According to an LAPD statement, seven officers under investigation have been assigned "to non-field duties" pending the completion of said investigations, according to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. "The Department has assigned 40 investigators to this effort and we will look into every complaint thoroughly and hold every officer accountable for their actions," the LAPD said in a statement. "So far, there are a total of 56 complaint investigations, with 28 involving alleged uses of force. Seven employees have been assigned to non-field duties."Additionally, the LAPD opened up a hotline for those who believed they have been wronged by police during the protests."Any person who believes they were wrongfully accused of a crime, unjustly injured, or experienced misconduct on the part of an officer can make a complaint with the Department's Internal Affairs Group hotline at 1-800-339-6868," the LAPD said. "For complaints specifically related to the protests you can email ProtestResponse2020@lapd.online. Individuals can also make a complaint through the Office of the Inspector General at 213 893 6400 Or oigcompl@lapd.online if email is preferred."
Zachary Keyser contributed to this report.
