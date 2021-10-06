The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Liberman meets with World Bank president

In order to strengthen economic cooperation between Israel and World Bank activities around the world, Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman met World Bank president David Malpass.

By ZEV STUB  
OCTOBER 6, 2021 18:02
Avigdor Lieberman, former Israeli Defence Minister and head of Yisrael Beytenu party speaks during a news conference in Tel Aviv, Israel May 30, 2019 (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Avigdor Lieberman, former Israeli Defence Minister and head of Yisrael Beytenu party speaks during a news conference in Tel Aviv, Israel May 30, 2019
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman met Wednesday with the president of the World Bank, David Malpass, who visited Israel with a senior delegation.
The purpose of the visit is to strengthen economic cooperation between Israel and the World Bank’s activities around the world. During the visit, the delegation is expected to meet with senior government officials as well as with start-up companies, with an emphasis on the field of digital health.
“I was pleased to host the president of the World Bank... and to discuss economic issues, cooperation between Israel and the bank, the global response to the corona plague and the state of the global economy,” Liberman said following the meeting. “The cooperation between Israel and the World Bank is stronger than ever, and we have agreed to continue to strengthen economic cooperation, especially in the field of innovation and technology, for the benefit of the countries of the world.”
The World Bank delegation includes, among others, the bank’s vice president for the Middle East and North Africa, Ferid Belhaj, and the director representing the group of countries in which Israel is a member, Koen Davidse. Israelis attending the meeting included MK Hamed Amer, Finance Ministry Director-General Ram Blinkov, Chief Economist Shira Greenberg, Budget Officer Yogev Gardos and Israel’s representative on the World Bank’s Board of Directors, Yovav Gavish.


