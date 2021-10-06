Liberman meets with World Bank president

Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman met Wednesday with the president of the World Bank, David Malpass, who visited Israel with a senior delegation.

The purpose of the visit is to strengthen economic cooperation between Israel and the World Bank’s activities around the world. During the visit, the delegation is expected to meet with senior government officials as well as with start-up companies, with an emphasis on the field of digital health.

“I was pleased to host the president of the World Bank... and to discuss economic issues, cooperation between Israel and the bank, the global response to the corona plague and the state of the global economy,” Liberman said following the meeting. “The cooperation between Israel and the World Bank is stronger than ever, and we have agreed to continue to strengthen economic cooperation, especially in the field of innovation and technology, for the benefit of the countries of the world.”

